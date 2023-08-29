Credit cards
Courtesy of CBC

Federal auditors found more inconsistencies related to government-issued credit cards.

The audit found issues during a random inspection at the Immigration and Refugee Board, including missing records, transactions that were “not properly signed and dated,” and a lack of spending limits.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

When the gov't goes out of control, it REALLY does go out of control....thanks Libs/NDP

northrungrader
northrungrader

It just boggles the mind how deep the Liberal/NDP corruption goes. I almost long for the days of a $16 glass of orange juice. The sad part of this is, even an election won't end the bureaucracy overspending, until 75% of the bureaucracy is fired, audited, and jailed, which will never happen.

