Alberta declares early start to wildfire season

As warmer temperatures and below-average precipitation persist across Alberta, the provincial government has announced an early commencement to the 2024 wildfire season, urging citizens to take proactive measures to safeguard against potential disasters.The decision to declare an early start to the wildfire season comes as a response to the lessons learned from the impactful 2023 season, which underscored the importance of collective action in addressing natural disasters. With heightened wildfire risk looming over many parts of the province, Alberta aims to direct resources more effectively by initiating preparations ahead of schedule."Alberta's government will face the coming wildfire season head-on and we will do whatever is necessary to help Albertans and their communities stay safe from the impacts of wildfire. I want to encourage Albertans to remain vigilant and recreate responsibly," said Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen.The early declaration enables Alberta Wildfire to implement additional measures, including the utilization of fire bans and restrictions to mitigate the risk of human-caused wildfires amid hazardous conditions. Furthermore, individuals planning controlled burns within the Forest Protection Area will be required to obtain a permit.In anticipation of the upcoming wildfire season, Forestry and Parks is preparing to bolster firefighting efforts by hiring 100 new firefighters, pending approval of Budget 2024. These additional personnel, comprising five 20-person crews, will bolster the existing Alberta Wildfire team and enhance response capabilities.With human-caused wildfires accounting for more than 60% of incidents in the previous season, exercising caution and staying informed on fire bans and restrictions are paramount.