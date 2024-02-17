Alberta government looking for public input on Springbank Reservoir

The Alberta government is extending an invitation to all Albertans to participate in shaping the future use of the Springbank Off-stream Reservoir, currently under construction west of Calgary. The reservoir, designed to safeguard Calgary and downstream communities from potential floods, will be utilized as a dry reservoir, meaning it will only store water during emergencies rather than year-round. As a result, much of the land within the reservoir remains available for alternative purposes when not dedicated to flood management activities.With the objective of garnering diverse perspectives and input, the Alberta government has developed a draft land-use plan, following consultations with local community groups, First Nations and other stakeholders. Now, all Albertans have the opportunity to contribute their insights and ideas regarding the utilization of this land during periods when the reservoir is not inundated.Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Rebecca Schulz emphasized the significance of public engagement in shaping the reservoir's future."The Springbank Off-stream Reservoir is critical to protecting Calgary and other communities from future floods, but there are other uses too," said Schulz. "This is a unique dam and we want to hear your thoughts on how these lands should be used when not flooded. I look forward to hearing from Indigenous communities and all Albertans over the next four weeks."Under the draft plan, the dry reservoir land will primarily be accessible for purposes beyond flood mitigation or operational activities. First Nations would have priority access for exercising treaty rights and traditional uses, while the public would have secondary access for activities such as non-motorized recreation when the reservoir is dry.The public consultation period for the Springbank Off-stream Reservoir land-use plan review will remain open until March 17. Following the conclusion of the review, the government will analyze all input provided by Albertans and develop a finalized plan to guide future land use within the reservoir once construction is completed.Some quick facts regarding the Springbank Off-stream Reservoir project:Construction of the Springbank Off-stream Reservoir (SR1) commenced in spring 2022 and is anticipated to conclude in 2025.The Government of Alberta is investing a total of $744 million in constructing the SR1, with an additional contribution of $168.5 million from the Government of Canada towards the project.