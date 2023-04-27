The Alberta government is expanding mental health assistance in schools to support positive outcomes for children and youth.
“When it comes to youth mental health, prevention and early intervention are critical,” said Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Nicholas Milliken in a Thursday press release.
“We’re proud to partner with the Calgary Police Youth Foundation (CPYF) to expand mental health supports to schools across the province, where they can make a real difference in the lives of young Albertans.”
The release said children and youth in Alberta deserve to be supported in their mental health, building resiliency and living healthy lives. As part of building Alberta’s recovery-oriented system of care, it said Budget 2023 provides $4 million to expand the Integrated School Support Program (ISSP) so more young people can build resiliency and improve their mental well-being.
Led by the CPYF, the ISSP offers critical supports ranging from meal programs and structured physical education to after-school care and access to a mental health professional.
“Every student deserves to go to school and experience positive mental health, which is why our government is committed to continuing to work across ministries to develop critical programming and resources to ensure all students are supported,” said Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange.
“Programs such as ISSP, among many other government-funded mental health projects across the province, are all valuable building blocks for a student’s success in and out of the classroom.”
This funding is in addition to the $10 million to expand CASA Mental Health Classrooms — a classroom-based program where students with complex mental health needs receive individual and group therapy. In total, Alberta Mental Health and Addictions is providing $14 million through Budget 2023 to expand supports in schools.
The release said the $4 million expansion of ISSP will take place in two phases.
The first phase will include expanding the program to 10 more schools in Alberta. Three of the schools are in Edmonton, two are in Medicine Hat, and one each is in Red Deer, Canmore, Lethbridge, Fort Macleod, and Strathmore.
While ISSP focuses on prevention and early treatment, children who need additional help will be referred to 211 to other services in their community. The Alberta government doubled funding for 211 — from $7.5 million to more than $15 million over three years — to meet growing demand and introduce specialized navigation supports to provide families with referrals.
CPYF Board Chair Bonita Croft said the services offered through the ISSP “mean all students have daily access to nutrition, physical education, professional mental health services, after-school care, and access to police officers who are supportive and trusted adults — all without leaving their school.”
“The goal is to improve the social, emotional, and physical well-being of students and help them thrive in every area of their lives,” said Croft.
The Alberta government said in November it was doubling its previous commitment for student mental health pilot projects while extending funding to close learning gaps.
“We are aware as students continue to recover from learning disruptions, additional mental health supports are needed to ensure each individual is able to move forward and reach their fullest potential within the school system," said LaGrange.
The Alberta government said positive mental health is a critical component of academic success. To enhance existing efforts, Alberta Education is doubling the previous funding announced to support mental health pilots in schools to $40 million.
