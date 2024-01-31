Alberta launches 'historic' water-sharing talks for first time in 23 years as drought looms

As Alberta grapples with a looming water crisis due to below-average snowpack, record-low river levels and depleted reservoirs, the provincial government has authorized the Drought Command Team to initiate groundbreaking negotiations with major water licence holders. The aim is to establish water-sharing agreements in key basins — Red Deer River, Bow River and Oldman River — to mitigate the risks associated with the impending drought."Starting February 1, the Drought Command Team will begin negotiations with major water licence holders throughout Alberta to secure significant and timely reductions in water use. This effort will be the largest water-sharing negotiation to have ever occurred in Alberta’s history," said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas.Alberta, heavily reliant on melting snow and rain for its water supply, faces a critical challenge this winter with snowpack levels below average, rivers at record lows and multiple reservoirs well-below capacity. To address the crisis, the provincial government has authorized negotiations with major water licence holders to voluntarily reduce water usage. The initiative aims to ensure equitable water distribution, particularly in the event of a severe drought.For the first time since 2001, the Drought Command Team has been given the go-ahead to engage in negotiations that could see major water users voluntarily decrease their water consumption to support downstream communities.Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, RJ Sigurdson, acknowledged the agricultural sector's experience with drought and commended their efforts in managing operations during challenging times. He also emphasized the voluntary nature of the negotiations, recognizing Alberta producers' leadership in water conservation and environmental stewardship.In Alberta, 25,000 organizations and businesses hold licences for 9.5 billion cubic metres of water. The Drought Command Team will prioritize negotiations with the largest water licence holders to secure significant and timely reductions in water use. The scale of collaboration proposed is unprecedented in Alberta's history, reflecting the severity of the current water shortage.Key facts:There are currently 51 water shortage advisories in place in Alberta.Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's recent assessment revealed that 70% of Canada was abnormally dry or in moderate to exceptional drought.The water-sharing agreements, expected to be completed before March 31, will be entered into voluntarily, recognizing that Alberta's water management system prevents unilateral changes to water users' allocations.As the negotiations unfold, Alberta's government will closely monitor various factors, including snowpack, rainfall, river levels and water use levels throughout the province, to gauge the available water for the upcoming year.