Alberta launches projects to expedite well site reclamation

In a bid to streamline and accelerate oil and gas wellsite reclamation processes, the Alberta government has announced the initiation of two new pilot projects set to commence in early 2024. These initiatives aim to bolster responsible reclamation efforts while maintaining the highest environmental standards.The Well Site Reduction Pilot is designed to expedite the reclamation certificate issuance process. Under this pilot, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) will have the authority to certify portions of a wellsite that meet government reclamation standards, rather than waiting for the entire site to be reclaimed. This optional pilot will be limited to 100 applications, with landowner consent being a prerequisite for participation. Simultaneously, the Reclaiming Peatland Pilot aims to provide well site operators with a new support tool when transitioning from peatlands to forest lands. This framework seeks to enhance site-specific considerations and logistics related to well or access roads in peatlands. The AER will launch both pilots early in 2024, with careful assessment following their completion to determine the path forward.Alberta's government is also endorsing the Petroleum Technology Alliance of Canada's (PTAC) report on weeds in the forested region. The report facilitates operators in applying for reclamation certificates by helping them prepare requests for minor weed variances, contributing to less environmental impact and more cost-effective measures during the reclamation certification process.Quick Facts:The Well Site Reduction Pilot will commence in February 2024 and run until August 2025.Landowners must consent to participate in the site reduction pilot.The Reclaiming Peatland Pilot will run from February 2024 to July 2025 and is not available within caribou ranges.PTAC's report focuses on justifications for weeds and problematic species on well sites and associated facilities on forested land.