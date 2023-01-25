Alberta NDP Caucus Communications Officer Lee Todd said Premier Danielle Smith cannot handle criticism from the party after blocking him on Twitter.
“If that's the case, maybe she's in the wrong line of work,” said Todd in a tweet.
“For the record, I have never said anything offensive.”
Apparently the Premier can't handle criticism from the Official Opposition. If that's the case, maybe she's in the wrong line of work. For the record, I have never said anything offensive. All I've done is hold this chaotic and cruel government accountable. #ableg pic.twitter.com/Q9UmqKSg0x— Lee Todd (@LeeBTodd) January 23, 2023
Todd said all he has done is “hold this chaotic and cruel government accountable.”
He included a photo of being blocked by Smith in the tweet. He cannot follow or see any of her tweets.
Alberta Institute Founder and President Peter McCaffrey asked if Todd could tell Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley to unblock him.
“Literally all I did was ask whether she supports Just Transition,” said McCaffrey.
“And (after a delay), she agreed with me!”
Wanna ask Notley to unblock me then?Literally all I did was ask whether she supports Just Transition.And (after a delay), she agreed with me!— Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) January 24, 2023
Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan mocked Todd for saying he did not make offensive comments.
“Then calls the government ‘chaotic and cruel,’” said Morgan.
“Wonders how he got blocked.”
"I have never said anything offensive" Then calls the government "chaotic and cruel" Wonders how he got blocked. Uh huh. https://t.co/xBFpom3vcy— Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) January 25, 2023
This ordeal comes after the Alberta government said Monday a comprehensive review of emails did not generate any records of contact between the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service and the Office of the Premier of Alberta.
The review, undertaken by the Alberta Public Service over the weekend, searched for any emails sent to or received by the relevant prosecutors and staff in the Office of the Premier of Alberta.
Alberta NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi called the internal review “a coverup.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
