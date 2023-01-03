The Alberta NDP set records for the amount of money raised in a day, quarter, and per year.
“I am so thrilled to report that Alberta’s NDP raised more than $7.1 million in 2022, a record, raised more than $3.2 million in the fourth quarter, another record, and raised more than $265,000 on December 31 alone, another record,” said Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley in a Monday tweet.
Notley thanked the Albertans who donated to the NDP.
Notley went on to say the people who donated and the thousands of NDP members and volunteers are “coming together to plan for a critical election in 2023 and to elect a government that will focus on what matters to Albertans.”
She said the NDP will end the healthcare crisis, take real, long-term measures to address the cost of living crisis, and deliver on an economic strategy creating good-paying jobs and driving billions in new investment.
Alberta NDP Deputy Leader Sarah Hoffman thanked people for preparing them for the 2023 election.
“This one matters for healthcare, affordability, education, and resilient jobs,” said Hoffman.
“Your support means the world.”
Former AM 640 host Charles Adler said record donation numbers “tell a lot of stories.”
“But it's unmistakably true that much of the new funding is coming from #Albertans who have been mainstream conservatives all their lives — trusting @RachelNotley to be a balanced, no chaos, Gov't of Alberta CEO,” said Adler.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(11) comments
Next election is liberty vs. tyranny. Choose wisely.
Any breakdown on total number of donors, average donation size, how much is union money?
Here's a challenge to you Johnathan and the Western Standard, show us the money trail.
If she were ever able to get elected she would open the door for the fed's and we will never get it back. Your comments here are well and good, about starting to hammer her on tweeter as she does to us.
The only thing addled is Charles brain. Mainstream conservatives still believe in limited and non interventionist government.....not the redistributionist NDP.
Something is truely rotten in Wildrose Country. I challenge Elections Alberta to publish their audited statement showing the true source of these so called donations.
God help us if she ever gets near being the Premier of this province again. We do remember how badly she destroyed this province when she got elected last time in error. We can only pray and make sure we go out and vote for the one person who truly has the best interests of Alberta in her sites. We need to all vote Danielle Smith and make sure this province is able to flourish once again.
Question.......
Who exactly donated this money?
Union members? There are 4 + million Albertans. The majority will not vote NDP no matter what the main stream media thinks.....
Collectively, Albertans remember the 70+billion dollars of debt, the enlargement of the civil service, the social license carbon tax, and the destruction of investment in this province.
I know a few people who will vote NDP in May, but only a few.
Notley started with $11.9 billion in debt and left Kenney with $45 billion.
Exactly, she destroyed so much and hasn't got a clue how to fix it.
Pretty easy to raise money when the liberals are giving them stolen taxpayer funds
