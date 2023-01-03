Rachel Notley

Opposition leader Rachel Notley's support is more centralized than Jason Kenney's. 

 Courtesy Nathan Gross/CBC

The Alberta NDP set records for the amount of money raised in a day, quarter, and per year. 

“I am so thrilled to report that Alberta’s NDP raised more than $7.1 million in 2022, a record, raised more than $3.2 million in the fourth quarter, another record, and raised more than $265,000 on December 31 alone, another record,” said Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley in a Monday tweet. 

(11) comments

Goose
Goose

Next election is liberty vs. tyranny. Choose wisely.

Goose
Goose

Any breakdown on total number of donors, average donation size, how much is union money?

DennisD
DennisD

Here's a challenge to you Johnathan and the Western Standard, show us the money trail.

guest310
guest310

If she were ever able to get elected she would open the door for the fed's and we will never get it back. Your comments here are well and good, about starting to hammer her on tweeter as she does to us.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

The only thing addled is Charles brain. Mainstream conservatives still believe in limited and non interventionist government.....not the redistributionist NDP.

DennisD
DennisD

Something is truely rotten in Wildrose Country. I challenge Elections Alberta to publish their audited statement showing the true source of these so called donations.

PacaLady
PacaLady

God help us if she ever gets near being the Premier of this province again. We do remember how badly she destroyed this province when she got elected last time in error. We can only pray and make sure we go out and vote for the one person who truly has the best interests of Alberta in her sites. We need to all vote Danielle Smith and make sure this province is able to flourish once again.

guest50
guest50

Question.......

Who exactly donated this money?

Union members? There are 4 + million Albertans. The majority will not vote NDP no matter what the main stream media thinks.....

Collectively, Albertans remember the 70+billion dollars of debt, the enlargement of the civil service, the social license carbon tax, and the destruction of investment in this province.

I know a few people who will vote NDP in May, but only a few.

fpenner
fpenner

Notley started with $11.9 billion in debt and left Kenney with $45 billion.

Report Add Reply
PacaLady
PacaLady

Exactly, she destroyed so much and hasn't got a clue how to fix it.

guest714
guest714

Pretty easy to raise money when the liberals are giving them stolen taxpayer funds

