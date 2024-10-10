Alberta pushes for federal support in Jasper wildfire recovery

Premier Danielle Smith and Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver have called on the federal government to accelerate its efforts in supporting Jasper’s recovery following the devastating wildfire that swept through the region earlier this year. In a joint statement, they welcomed the federal government's appointment of a task force but urged immediate action to address Jasper’s unique needs as winter approaches.“Our government has been steadfast in our support for Jasper’s recovery,” said Smith. The province has already allocated significant resources to help the community, including $7.5 million in emergency evacuation payments for more than 6,500 residents, and up to $149 million through the Disaster Recovery Program. However, Smith noted that the federal Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) would only cover a portion of Alberta’s costs.The wildfire, which originated in federally managed Jasper National Park, led Alberta officials to call for the federal government to waive the DFAA cost-sharing formula. Smith and McIver emphasized the need for swift federal decisions, especially as winter looms, and have asked Ottawa to co-fund interim housing for displaced Jasper residents through the DFAA.“With winter fast approaching, we hope they will support this important work to provide interim housing in Jasper,” said the premier, stressing that recovery efforts need to be expedited.The province’s Jasper Re-Entry Cabinet Committee has been working since August to oversee the transition from emergency response to long-term recovery. The committee, in coordination with Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper, aims to address ongoing recovery needs while supporting residents and businesses affected by the disaster.Key actions taken so far include emergency payments, mental health support, and reopening schools and healthcare services. Alberta has also contributed over $12 million to the Canadian Red Cross Wildfire Appeal and is assisting with the relocation of seniors and streamlining the process for demolition and debris removal.“We’re glad to see the federal government has now appointed a task force of ministers at the federal level,” the joint statement continued, expressing hope for a coordinated response to meet Jasper’s needs.