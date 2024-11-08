Alberta RCMP and partners arrest nearly 1,000 of province’s top offenders in major warrant roundup

Alberta RCMP, in collaboration with Edmonton Police Services and Alberta Sheriffs, has arrested 999 offenders as part of a new data-driven Joint Forces Operation (JFO) aimed at tracking down the province’s top priority offenders. From October 8-18, law enforcement executed 1,072 warrants across Alberta, targeting individuals ranked as the province’s most impactful repeat offenders.The operation marks the first large-scale action since the launch of the RCMP-led data-sharing initiative, which unifies priority offender lists across Alberta’s law enforcement agencies. Using a standardized ranking system developed by the RCMP’s Strategic Analysis and Research Unit, offenders are prioritized based on the harm they cause in communities, using Crime Severity Index (CSI) scores typically applied to municipalities.“The success of this Joint Forces Operation is just the first step,” said Supt. Mike McCauley of the Alberta RCMP. “Criminals don’t care about borders; they operate across jurisdictions harming communities across Alberta. Going forward, we will continue to use a data-driven approach to stop those causing the most harm.”Notable outcomes from the operation include the arrest of four individuals ranked among Alberta’s top 100 offenders. A high-priority suspect, ranked 852, was identified as operating across seven jurisdictions but had avoided priority status in any single area. By consolidating provincial data, the full extent of his activities — and threat to Alberta communities — became clear.This collaborative effort resulted in a total of 2,259 charges, with 690 charges related to Criminal Code offenses, 321 related to Traffic Safety Act violations, and three arrests linked to violent firearm offenses. Among those apprehended was an 18-year-old ranked 57th in severity; he accepted entry into the RCMP’s Integrated Offender Management program, which aims to support offenders through resources addressing addiction, mental health, and poverty to reduce recidivism.In Edmonton alone, officers executed 250 warrants, resulting in 108 arrests, equivalent to the total annual crime impact in some mid-sized communities. “This Joint Forces Operation has proven that sharing offender data with law enforcement partners is an effective way to apprehend some of the province’s most notorious offenders,” said Supt. Keith Johnson of the Edmonton Police Service.The initiative is set to expand to Calgary in the coming weeks, with a similar operation planned by Alberta RCMP and the Calgary Police Service.Quick Facts:999 unique offenders arrested with 1,072 warrants executed.2,259 charges laid in total, including 134 assault charges and 21 sexual assault charges.Three arrests involved violent firearm-related warrants.One property crime offender had six warrants and 26 charges, while another had six warrants and 14 charges, including assaulting a police officer.