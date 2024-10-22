Alberta RCMP officers cleared in shooting, killing meth head who had stabbed police dog

Two RCMP officers have been cleared by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team after they shot and killed a man high on meth who had stabbed a police dog.The incident occurred June 20, 2021, during an operation to apprehend a man who was allegedly high on methamphetamine and involved in a series of violent acts, including the assault of a woman and her dog.According to ASIRT, officers were dispatched to respond to a complaint from a civilian witness (CW) who reported that the affected person (AP) had assaulted her and her pet, ultimately stealing her vehicle keys. Upon arrival at a fenced compound near Ardmore, officers located AP, who fled into a wooded area despite multiple commands to surrender.In a bid to apprehend AP, a police service dog (PSD) was deployed. As the dog approached, AP resisted arrest and violently struck the dog, prompting one of the officers, designated as SO2, to intervene physically. Despite SO2’s efforts, AP’s aggression continued, and he reportedly stated, “That’s the beauty of meth, I don’t feel pain,” during the struggle.As the situation escalated, it became apparent that AP was armed with a knife and had stabbed the PSD. Fearing for their safety, both subject officers struggled to gain control over AP, leading SO1 to discharge his firearm, striking AP in the right shoulder. Following the shooting, immediate medical assistance was called, but AP was declared deceased at the scene.The autopsy revealed that AP died from a gunshot wound that caused significant internal injuries, with toxicology tests confirming a high level of methamphetamine in his system at the time of death. Witness statements suggest that AP had previously expressed thoughts of suicide by cop and had a history of erratic behavior linked to drug use.The incident has raised concerns within the community regarding police engagement strategies and the need for enhanced support services for individuals struggling with substance abuse issues.Ardmore is 260 km northeast of Edmonton.