Alberta sees highest Q2 physician growth in a decade

Alberta's health care sector has achieved a significant milestone with the highest growth in physician numbers for the second quarter in a decade. Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange announced is crediting the success to the province's Health Workforce Strategy launched in 2023.According to the latest statistics from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, the number of physicians has risen by almost 500 since the second quarter of 2023. This 4.4% increase brings the total number of physicians in Alberta to an all-time high of 11,756."This growth is incredibly encouraging, especially at a time when accessing physician care in rural areas has been challenging," said LaGrange. "I'm particularly pleased to see significant year-over-year growth in rural Alberta. The Central Zone experienced the fastest growth, with a 7.5% increase, adding 59 physicians. The South Zone followed with a 5.4% increase, adding 31 physicians."As part of the Health Workforce Strategy, Alberta is working to increase the number of spaces in medical schools, residency positions, and training opportunities for international medical graduates. Efforts are also ongoing with the Alberta Medical Association to finalize the family physician compensation model, which is expected to make Alberta a national leader in recruiting and retaining primary care physicians."We are collaborating with Alberta Health Services, healthcare providers, and communities across the province to strengthen our healthcare system," LaGrange added. "Our physicians and healthcare workers do excellent work every day, and I'm thankful that this vital work is being shared by more professionals."