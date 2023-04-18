Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan said he was glad to see NDP leader Rachel Notley pledge to avoid questions from the Western Standard.
“As a democratic society, we have to stop playing along with the fiction that outlets like the Western Standard, True North, and Rebel Media are legitimate news outlets,” said McGowan in a Monday tweet.
“They are simply right-wing extremists masquerading as journalists.”
“And until such time as that is retracted and apology offered, we will not be answering questions,” said Notley.
“I am happy to reconsider that issue should a retraction and apology be offered.”
At todays presser, Rachel Notley made it very clear she was done with media outlets who publish hateful and inaccurate editorials when she shut down The Lowere… Er. Western Standard. Which certainly has some wider implications. #abpoli#ableg#cdnpolipic.twitter.com/MP40X7fixn
McGowan said independent media “should be free to continue publishing their nonsense, as long as it doesn’t cross the line into illegal hate speech.” He added this does not mean they should be afforded the privileges of other journalists.
He called independent media “a clear and present danger to our democracy.” Despite saying they are news outlets, he said their real goal is to spread misinformation and create winning conditions for right-wing extremists.
McGowan concluded by saying this is not hypothetical. All people have to do is look across the border at the damage Fox News has done to American democracy.
“These outlets, owned and dominated by billionaires and religious fanatics, are planting the seeds of authoritarianism,” he said.
McGowan verbally attacked Alberta Sovereignty Act (ASA) supporters and gave them the finger during a peaceful protest at the legislature in December.
He finished giving a speech when he decided to get up in ASA supporters’ faces. Western Standard Edmonton bureau chief Arthur Green attempted to ask him questions, but he responded by telling him to go away.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(9) comments
Memo to Danielle Smith:
NO portion of union members' dues should go to any political party or to a PAC (Political Action Committee).
UCP need s to pass legislation preventing this.
FULL DISCLOSURE:
Retired Alberta trade union member here.
Longtime CSSA (Canadian Shooting Sports Association) member and lifelong hunter.
NOT an NDP supporter.
we know where they can both go..
That picture makes him look like such a cooperative person who puts others' interests ahead of his own (jk). Typical Union boss, no wonder most union workers are miserable as hell, having legally enforceable payroll deductions of their paychecks to pay his.
They don’t have to answer your deplorable questions goy!
A perfect example of what is wrong with Union’s today. They are NOT about the working people they supposedly represent, what they are about is all Politics. Here you have a senior leader of the union establishment (Remember when unions were about protecting the rights and freedoms of Canadians?) saying who is and who is not media, repeating statements of our Liberal PM, and supporting the Provincial NDP party which answers to the Federal Liberal Party who of course answers to Trudeau. Maybe what this guy should do is to stick to his job, as the liberals take war to the working men and women of Alberta, and those working people have to rely on this Liberal Supporter to protect their jobs….
thats the finger the NDP are giving to all Albertans......here come the NDP storm troopers....
Hehe, the little Dough Boy keeps on spewing his verbal diarrhea.
I certainly hope we have a landslide victory for anyone except the ndp in May so that the sane citizens can start lobbying for right to work laws in this province. I'm so tired of the socialists being rewarded with the best benefits and pensions.
What "hateful" editorials is talking about?
