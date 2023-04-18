Gil McGowan with finger up to the WS

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan gives the finger to the Western Standard for asking a question.

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan said he was glad to see NDP leader Rachel Notley pledge to avoid questions from the Western Standard

“As a democratic society, we have to stop playing along with the fiction that outlets like the Western Standard, True North, and Rebel Media are legitimate news outlets,” said McGowan in a Monday tweet.  

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(9) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Memo to Danielle Smith:

NO portion of union members' dues should go to any political party or to a PAC (Political Action Committee).

UCP need s to pass legislation preventing this.

FULL DISCLOSURE:

Retired Alberta trade union member here.

Longtime CSSA (Canadian Shooting Sports Association) member and lifelong hunter.

NOT an NDP supporter.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

we know where they can both go..

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

That picture makes him look like such a cooperative person who puts others' interests ahead of his own (jk). Typical Union boss, no wonder most union workers are miserable as hell, having legally enforceable payroll deductions of their paychecks to pay his.

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

They don’t have to answer your deplorable questions goy!

Report Add Reply
LCadwallader
LCadwallader

A perfect example of what is wrong with Union’s today. They are NOT about the working people they supposedly represent, what they are about is all Politics. Here you have a senior leader of the union establishment (Remember when unions were about protecting the rights and freedoms of Canadians?) saying who is and who is not media, repeating statements of our Liberal PM, and supporting the Provincial NDP party which answers to the Federal Liberal Party who of course answers to Trudeau. Maybe what this guy should do is to stick to his job, as the liberals take war to the working men and women of Alberta, and those working people have to rely on this Liberal Supporter to protect their jobs….

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

thats the finger the NDP are giving to all Albertans......here come the NDP storm troopers....

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Hehe, the little Dough Boy keeps on spewing his verbal diarrhea.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I certainly hope we have a landslide victory for anyone except the ndp in May so that the sane citizens can start lobbying for right to work laws in this province. I'm so tired of the socialists being rewarded with the best benefits and pensions.

Report Add Reply
RoccoG
RoccoG

What "hateful" editorials is talking about?

Report Add Reply

