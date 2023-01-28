The street in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa, which one year ago today was packed with transport trucks sporting Canadian flags, is still empty to vehicle traffic.
A City of Ottawa committee voted Thursday to re-open Wellington Street to vehicle traffic no later than March 1, 2023, arguing the city's police service is now in a better position to prevent another vehicle protest from happening. For many Ottawa residents, the sight of a deserted Wellington Street is a solemn reminder of a protest that shook the city to its core.
But for millions of Canadians, the Freedom Convoy brought a glimmer of hope to a country that had become decidedly less free over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vehicle protest against COVID vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions was a defining moment in Canadian history, whose legacy will live on for years to come.
On the one year anniversary of the event, several Canadians told the Western Standard about their experiences. "I was in Ottawa and it was glorious," said Catherine Feren. "Before Ottawa I thought 'we' were a small group. The trip and time with other like minded Canadians proved we were not alone. I think it saved my life."
"I was born and raised in Ottawa and I've been to several Canada Day celebrations downtown. I will say that I've never truly felt that Canadian pride and patriotism until I was at the convoy," said JC. "The first Saturday. Jan. 29, was electric. There was nothing better."
"My 10th wedding anniversary fell on the first weekend, and since all places were closed to the wife and I, we went to Ottawa. It send chills down my spine that there were so many more like me. I gave up and was looking to leave Canada and this restored hope," said David.
Maxime Prévost summed up the protest with just eight words, "It woke up a city that never wakes."
The small, fringe minority makes itself heard
The fuel for the Freedom Convoy was nearly two years of COVID-related public health restrictions — including lockdowns, travel restrictions, mandatory masking, and vaccine mandates — that pushed many Canadians to the brink. But the spark for the protest was a cross-border vaccine mandates for truck drivers, announced on Jan. 13, 2022.
Many truck drivers saw the mandates as nonsensical, as they were highly unlikely to even spread the virus from the comfort of their vehicles. A few truck drivers decided they would organize a trip to Ottawa to let the federal government know how they felt.
Beginning Jan 22., a convoy of truck drivers left the city of Prince Rupert, BC on the road to Canada's capital city. The caravan picked up more members on its week-long journey across the country. Thousands more Canadians crowded highway overpasses to send the convoy off and show their appreciation.
As the convoy approached Ottawa, several mainstream media outlets painted the group as being made up of racists, far-right extremists, and terrorists. On Jan. 26, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau infamously called the truckers a "small fringe minority" with "unacceptable views." Those words would come to haunt him.
A day later, upwards of 5,000 vehicles and 15,000 protestors descended on the city of Ottawa. The city was gripped by chaos as vehicles of all shapes and sizes parked in the downtown core and cruised around the city, honking all the way. As thousands of people crammed onto Parliament Hill, it did not appear they were such a small minority after all.
The Ottawa Police Service severely underestimated how large the convoy would be, as well as how long they would stay. While many protestors left after the first weekend, a dedicated group of truckers parked their vehicles in the downtown core and refused to budge.
Short on reinforcements and fearing any action would lead to escalation, the city's police was forced to stand idly by while the protestors dug in. A few days after the protestors arrived in the city, former Police Chief Peter Sloly infamously declared there "may not be a policing solution" to the protest.
A peaceful protest reaches a violent conclusion
With free food, live music, and even bouncy castles and a hot tub, the protest took on a festival-like atmosphere. But many Ottawa residents described the constant honking and stink of diesel fumes as being akin to psychological warfare.
While the majority of protestors made every effort to remain peaceful and respectful during their stay in Ottawa, all three levels of government feared the demonstration could spiral out of control. Alarm bells were raised when the RCMP seized a firearm cache and arrested a group of men plotting to kill police officers at a border blockade in Coutts, AB.
The Freedom Convoy protests were also having a severe economic impact on the country. Transport Canada estimated the border blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, ON in stopped an estimated $2.3 billion in cross-border trade. One American CEO claimed investors labelled Canada a "joke" because of the protest.
The prime minister felt he needed to act. So on Feb. 14, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time ever, giving itself special temporary powers to deal with the apparent emergency. The act allowed the federal government to prohibit public assembly in downtown Ottawa, commandeer more tow truck drivers to remove the vehicles, and to freeze the bank accounts of organizers and protestors.
Shortly after, Ottawa police blocked off all roads leading to the downtown core. On February 17, the convoy protestors were arrested. And a day later, police action to remove the protestors began.
Many Canadians were horrified to witness news footage of police officers using batons, pepper spray, and even horses against Canadian citizens. By the time the protestors had been pushed out of the downtown core, 272 people were arrested and 2,600 were fined. Nobody was killed.
Shortly after the protests ended, provincial governments across Canada removed the vaccine mandates that had barred unvaccinated Canadians from entering gyms, restaurants, museums and bars. While they refused to acknowledge the role the Freedom Convoy played in the removal of restrictions, it was clear that a critical mass of Canadians had enough of the COVID era, and wanted to return to normal.
The Public Order Emergency Commission gives few answers
As a result of the invocation of the Emergencies Act, a commission was set up to study whether the federal government was justified in its decision to invoke the act. Over the course of six weeks, cabinet members, city of Ottawa officials, Freedom Convoy organizers, and the prime minister himself testified in front of the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC).
Former Police Chief Sloly testified the protest was "fast and furious" and the city's understaffed police force struggled under "inhuman" circumstances. Ottawa Police Insp. Russell Lucas, the incident commander tasked with policing the Freedom Convoy, said he feared the protests could turn into Canada's version of the United States' "January 6" insurrection.
Several police officials who testified admitted they should have heeded the warnings, including from the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association, that the protestors planned to occupy the city for several weeks.
The convoy organizers testified they did everything possible to ensure the protest was peaceful and organized, but this was at times a challenge. Chris Barber claimed the convoy never intended to park in front of Parliament, and said he wasn't sure how it all went "so wrong."
Tamara Lich said the Freedom Convoy provided Canadians with hope, and that she was thanked by "hundreds" of Ottawa residents for her role in organizing the convoy.
Finance Minister Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, ON) described the freezing of protestors' bank accounts as "economic incentives" for them to leave. The deputy prime minister said while she regretted the bank accounts were frozen, she was weighing it against "what I really believe was the tens to hundreds of thousands of Canadian jobs that we protected."
In a shocking twist, it was revealed two members of Trudeau's cabinet — Justice Minister David Lametti (LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, QC) told Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino (Eglinton-Lawrence, ON) — joked about deploying military tanks to quell the Freedom Convoy protests. But Defence Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, ON) later claimed the military would only used against protestors in the "most dire of circumstances."
On the last day of the commission, the prime minister said he felt "serene and confident" he made the right decision by invoking the Emergencies Act to deal with the protest. "The responsibility of a prime minister is to make the tough calls and keep people safe," Trudeau testified.
When it came to whether the Freedom Convoy met the threshold to be considered a threat severe enough to warrant the Emergencies Act, the POEC did not provide any clear answers. David Vigneault, the head of CSIS, told the POEC at "no point" did the organization believe the Freedom Convoy constituted a threat to the security of Canada under Section 2 of the CSIS act.
Yet during a Feb. 13 meeting with the Incident Response Group, Vigneault told the prime minister the invocation of the Emergencies Act was "indeed required" to deal with the convoy. This was because the Emergencies Act definition of a threat to Canada's security is broader than CSIS' definition.
Ultimately, the POEC wrapped up without any vindication for the Freedom Convoy's supporters or detractors. Commissioner Paul Rouleau, a long-time donor to the Liberal Party, has until Feb. 6, 2023 to complete his final report. Rouleau said he will keep an "open mind" when drafting the report.
While the Freedom Convoy is gone, its ghost remains
On the anniversary of the Freedom Convoy, there are no signs Ottawa will once again see a protest of the same magnitude. While it's estimated more than 500 people will gather downtown for a celebration, they certainly won't be arriving in transport trucks.
The City of Ottawa and the OPS are working together to ensure city by-laws regarding noise, litter, fireworks, and parking are respected. Special parking restrictions will be in effect downtown from Jan. 27 to 29.
"All vehicles found violating these regulations will be ticketed and towed," the city said.
"We continue to work with our municipal and policing partners to ensure the safety of residents and visitors this weekend," Ottawa Police Service said on Twitter. "Illegal activity or obstructing or impeding the flow of traffic with vehicles on any roadway will not be tolerated and will be met with swift and immediate action."
However, police attempts to keep protestors' vehicles out of the downtown core using "vehicle exclusion zones" have not always been successful. Smaller convoys managed to sneak through police barricades and temporarily occupy downtown Ottawa on two occasions; the day before the "Rolling Thunder" biker rally in May, and during a vehicle slow-roll to support the Dutch farmer's protests in July.
The continued organization of the "Freedom" movement is but one sign the Freedom Convoy had a profound and long-lasting impact on Canada, for better or for worse.
For one thing, the protests were instrumental in convincing the federal and provincial governments to remove COVID restrictions. Since then, no levels of government have brought back lockdowns, mandatory masking, or vaccine passports, even as Canada's healthcare system teeters on the brink of collapse. It is not far-fetched to think the Freedom Convoy protest — and the threat of another one should restrictions return — played a role in their decision.
The convoy also had a profound impact on federal politics. The protest ultimately saw the downfall of former Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole (Durham, ON). Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, ON), an early supporter of the Freedom Convoy, courted the movement in order to become leader of the party. He has since distanced himself from the Freedom movement, and it remains to be seen whether he will speak on behalf of them during the next election.
The Freedom Convoy sparked several copycat protests in countries like the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as inspiring a mass vehicle protest in The Netherlands against incoming farm regulations.
However, the protest led to concern among many about the rise of conspiracy theories, disinformation and far-right extremism. Those fears will only increase in the years to come, but it will be up to the Freedom movement to show that those fears are unfounded.
Despite what its detractors may argue, the Freedom Convoy was meant to be a movement that embodied hope, unity, and love. It was a peaceful, yet loud, way for Canadians to push back against what they saw as serious government overreach.
While the Freedom Convoy is over, its legacy is everlasting. And if the government ever decides to push Canadians too far again, there can be little doubt that the trucks will hit the road once more.
Western Canada freedom fighters will go down in history as the spark that start the fire of freedom world wide. The US told Trudeau to shut the protests down not because what it was doing to Canada, but because of its effects world wide.
