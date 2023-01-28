The street in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa, which one year ago today was packed with transport trucks sporting Canadian flags, is still empty to vehicle traffic.

A City of Ottawa committee voted Thursday to re-open Wellington Street to vehicle traffic no later than March 1, 2023, arguing the city's police service is now in a better position to prevent another vehicle protest from happening. For many Ottawa residents, the sight of a deserted Wellington Street is a solemn reminder of a protest that shook the city to its core.

Ottawa protest

Protestors seen downtown Ottawa on Feb. 11, 2022, weeks after the protest started in late January.
Convoy
Trudeau 2
Freedom Convoy

A man stands atop a truck that broke through a police barricade during the Rolling Thunder biker rally

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Free Canada
Free Canada

Western Canada freedom fighters will go down in history as the spark that start the fire of freedom world wide. The US told Trudeau to shut the protests down not because what it was doing to Canada, but because of its effects world wide.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.