ALERT makes $3-million coke bust in Edmonton

More than 27 kilograms of cocaine has been seized by ALERT following the search of a home in west Edmonton.The drug bust is the largest cocaine seizure by ALERT in Edmonton. Along with five kilograms of MDMA that was also seized, the drugs have an estimated value of $3 million if sold at street level, ALERT said in a Monday press relaese.The city’s largest cocaine seizure happened in October 2023 when the Edmonton Police Service seized 40.5 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. In August 2013 Edmonton Police Service also seized 28 kilograms of cocaine. ALERT’s seizure took place on April 30, when a search warrant was executed at a west Edmonton home in the Lewis Estates neighbourhood.In addition to the large amount of cocaine and MDMA, ALERT also seized nearly four kilograms of a suspected cocaine buffing agent, $19,000 cash, and further evidence to support drug trafficking offences.The seizure was made as part of a larger ALERT-led investigation into organized crime activity in the Edmonton area. The investigation has relied on the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP’s Federal Policing, said the release. "One person was arrested but no charges have been laid. The investigation remains ongoing as investigators prepare reports and disclosure for Crown Counsel. Charges are expected at a later date," said the release.Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.