ALERT rescues four Edmonton teens from human traffickers

The ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team) Human Trafficking unit has successfully rescued four teenagers from the clutches of exploitation, uncovering a disturbing network of underage victims. Three individuals, including two men and a 17-year-old, now face a combined total of 48 charges in connection with the case.The investigation, spanning several months, revealed the victims, recruited and groomed into the sex trade, were subjected to sexual exploitation at a local hotel. One of the survivors, a 13-year-old girl, had been previously reported missing, initiating collaboration between ALERT and the Edmonton Police Service. This joint effort not only led to the safe recovery of the missing girl but also exposed the plight of other youth victims ensnared in the exploitative web."These youths met their perpetrators over social media and were lured and groomed into working in the sex industry. As is often the case, there are a bunch of false promises of money, relationships, gifts, but those never seem to materialize and these survivors endure tremendous hardship," said Staff Sgt. Chris Hayes, of ALERT Human Trafficking unit.All four survivors are currently receiving the necessary support and resources from partner agencies.The suspects facing charges include 19-year-old Obinna Nwanekezi and 19-year-old Jelani Ried. Nwanekezi is charged with 22 offenses, including trafficking a person under 18, procuring a person under 18 and various counts related to child pornography. Similarly, Ried faces 21 charges, encompassing trafficking, procuring and offences related to child pornography.Additionally, a 17-year-old youth, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces five charges and has been released with conditions.ALERT urges individuals who believe they may be victims of sexual assault or abuse to report it to the police. Victims of sexual exploitation can contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, or 9-1-1 if in immediate danger. Support is also available through the Safety Network Coordinator with CEASE at 780-471-6137. Importantly, there is no time limit for reporting sexual assault in Canada.Members of the public concerned about drug or gang activity in their community are encouraged to call local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), with the assurance of anonymity.