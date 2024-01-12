Allegations renewed regarding Regina Bypass Project P3

A whistleblower has renewed allegations of corruption regarding the $2 billion Regina Bypass Project and alleged the province paid a contractor for materials that came from the Ministry of Highway’s own gravel pits.The project launched last decade was a P3 or public-private partnership. In a 2014 document, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment determined that because aggregate materials like rock and sand would not come from Crown resources, a federal environmental impact assessment would not be required.But in an interview with independent journalist Mocha Bezirgan, Bob Rai, whose business supplies aggregate, said ministry gravel pits were not only used, but the contractor using them had the expenses covered by taxpayers.“So the contractor removed all of the gravel from the Crown ministry gravel pit, paid zero money to the Saskatchewan government. And then the government bought back at retail prices their own aggregate that was used in the...project,” Rai alleged.The allegations were posted in a half-hour video on the Media Bezirgan YouTube channel. The segment includes many documents and recorded phone calls. Rai estimates $500 million of aggregate was used to build the bypass.Parsons, VINCI Concessions, Connor Clark & Lunn GVest Fund, and Gracorp Capital, were designated by the province as the Regina Bypass Design Builders consortium. The province said the P3 model would save taxpayers $380 million.Rai provided an internal document shared with him that listed Crown land as a source for its aggregate. Yet, an April 10 2017, email from David Stearns, Government of Saskatchewan Director of the Regina Bypass Project, said the bypass partners and their subcontractor were “responsible for securing all material for the construction of the project.” Rai said he heard the same in a conversation with Stearns.“David said that the Government of Saskatchewan is not allowed to provide any Crown aggregate for this project. And he said that VINCI and its consortium RBDB are procuring all the aggregate from private companies that have the existing gravel pits in and around the City of Regina,” Rai said.The Western Standard reached out to Stearns, who currently works for SNC Lavalin under its new name Atkins Realis.“I am just watching the YouTube. Can you find the document that Bob Rae showed. This would be completely out of context. I wonder about the timing. RBDB was responsible for 'securing' their sources. They would be responsible for determining which sources they would secure including the pits made available by the Ministry. We did not know if RBDB would use any of the sources made available during the procurement process,” Stearns said via email.Bezirgan asked the Saskatchewan government whether the ministry provided Crown aggregate resources to Vinci-RBDB. In an email, Shannon Lindholm, a communications director for the Ministry of Highways, replied, “RBDB utilized three large borrow sources on the west side of the city: one on ministry of highways land (near the Pinkie Road interchange) and two on private land,” She insisted, “RBDB either procured the private land or paid a private landowner for the volume of earth being removed.”Lindholm also penned a response by email in response to Western Standard queries. She clarified that “borrow sources” was a construction term for “earth material.” “The Ministry of Highways did not pay for ministry owned aggregate material supplied to Regina Bypass Partners (RBP)," Lindholm wrote.“The ministry made sand and gravel sources available to all bidders during the request for proposal process. This is the typical procurement process used for many highway projects which helps reduce the overall project costs,” she further explained.“The Regina Bypass project is a type of contract where the contractor was responsible for determining their aggregate needs and procuring any aggregate required in addition to the sand and gravel sources made available by the ministry.”NDP MLA Cathy Sproule brought up the issue in the Saskatchewan legislature on December 5 2019.“Why was that environmental assessment skipped and why was provincial gravel and construction material taken from the Indian Head gravel pits for the bypass when they promised back in 2014 there would be no substantial use of provincial resources?” asked Sproule.Premier Scott Moe replied that it was a “fair question” but said under the NDP neither a hospital in North Battleford, nor the bypass would have gotten built.Bezirgan said the Regina Bypass Project Agreement posted online varies from the contract dated July 29 2015 in its table of contents.“There are also about a dozen additional appendices that are not in the project agreement contract. And there are even missing schedules despite being in the project agreement contract. When we click on the schedule link on the website, it reveals the coordinates of the ministry pits that the government of Saskatchewan provided to Vinci RBDB, including the one in Indian Head that we have inspected,” Bezrigan said.Bezirgan’s onsite video suggested a large amount of aggregate had been taken.Vinci Concessions, a French multinational company with more than 100 projects in 50 countries, did not respond to a request for comment. However, Rai provided audio of a phone call, allegedly with Mike Patterson, the Vinci-RBDB material manager.“In this particular project…the taxpayer is irrelevant. The government obviously has a stake in…perception and the project does as well. But yeah, as far as the taxpayer is concerned, it’s a lump sum project,” Patterson said.“We’ve got a bucket of money, there’s so much money in it. Nobody is putting any more in it.”When Rai pushed back on the irrelevance of the taxpayer, Patterson reiterated the government had no concerns.“Oh they certainly think they’re irrelevant in this case. In the end they’re paying for this project, but like I said, that number has already been decided and it doesn’t change.”According to Bezirgan, one of the executives of a subsidiary for Vinci RBDB was Gordon Pasini, who was named in the Panama Papers. Bezirgan said he reached out to Pasini and received no reply.Rai added the president and CEO of Sask Builds, Rupa Pandya, received project invoices on behalf of the Saskatchewan government from his sister-in-law Juanita Pandya. She was financial comptroller for the project on behalf of Vinci-RBDB.Bezirgan requested comment from Rupa Pandya, who is now the president of SaskPower. Reportedly, Pandya redirected the inquiry to the Ministry of Highways.“According to the ministry, Juanita started working a few days after the contract was awarded. And, by that time, financial obligations were transferred to the ministry from Sask Builds. Although the government claims some sort of disclosure was made regarding this conflict of interest, I was not provided with the copy to examine,” Bezirgan said.