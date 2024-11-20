Alleged North Van serial groper turns himself in

A suspect has been arrested in connection with sexual assault investigations in the Lower Lonsdale area, the North Vancouver RCMP announced on Wednesday.The arrest followed two public appeals for assistance, including the release of newly obtained surveillance footage on November 19. At approximately 7:00 p.m. that same day, the suspect depicted in the video turned himself in to police.“The suspect is currently being held in custody pending the outcome of the investigation,” said Constable Mansoor Sahak, Media Relations Officer for the North Vancouver RCMP.Police expressed gratitude to the media and the public for their role in sharing the video, which contributed to the investigation.As the case remains active, no further details have been released at this time.