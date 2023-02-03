A Saskatoon man is terrorizing a murder victim’s family through social media, who he allegedly killed.
Andrew Rosenfeldt, 25, is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Nykera Brown, 20, and was arrested the same day as the murder.
Brown and Rosenfeldt were in a romantic relationship until Brown was found dead on November 15 at a Saskatoon home.
Brown’s mother Cathleen Balon told the media outside of Saskatoon’s Provincial Court that “he’s going through Facebook, messaging every one of us, telling us he’s innocent, and that he’s going to walk free.”
Rosenfeldt is in the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, where mobile phones are prohibited.
Balon alleges Rosenfeldt calls a friend, who uses Rosenfeldt’s personal Facebook account to send the messages.
“I think it’s amazing that he can be in jail and still terrorize us through social media, and nobody is helping us,” said Balon.
The ministry of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety (MCPPS) expect inmates “to follow any court conditions regarding contact with victims” and inmates “are expected to use their phone privileges appropriately.”
The MCPPS can revoke phone privileges or block specific numbers of inmates abusing their phone privileges.
Balon said she reported the social media messages to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS). However, an SPS spokesperson could not find any reports connected to Rosenfeldt harassing Balon’s family.
Balon alleges Irene and Leslie Dube Centre for Mental Health allowed Brown to leave with Rosenfeldt and a month later, Brown was dead.
Brown moved to Saskatoon approximately six months before her murder from Wakaw.
According to a GoFundMe account, Brown has a young son.
On February 1, Brown’s family and friends wore purple sweaters with her name to Saskatoon Provincial Court, where Rosenfeldt’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea and opted for a judge alone trial.
“Nykera was beautiful. She was a friend to everybody, always there for everybody, and now we’re here for her,” said Balon.
The case continues on February 22.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
A friend of mine is going through a similar situation with the killer of her niece. This is occurring in Manitoba. Unbelievable.
