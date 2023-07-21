Freeland delivers budget
Image courtesy of a screenshot

Most Canadians had a negative view of how the federal government was handling the economy, according to a report from the Privy Council.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the report was made public after Finance Minister Christie Freeland expressed her concerns about “gloom and doom and the talking down of Canada.”

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Mila
Mila

Is Freeland gaslighting Canadians?: "The reality is that Canada is a fantastic country and Canada is doing really well.”

People can feel the consequences of the prime rate increases, the inflation, the cost of food and fuel. The PM and the BoC have mismanaged the economy. Perhaps it is time to get rid of the BoC and their playing about with inflation that permits our bloated government to buy votes. If Canada is doing so well, why is the PM getting booed at an Indigenous event and In Belleville? It is good to read that people are starting to wake up.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

That's what you get when an ex-journalist and a history major is the finance minister. She clearly has no clue about finances. Things have got so out of control under her watch that the government is basically issuing food vouchers. She clearly subscribes to the WEF mantra that 'you will have nothing and be happy about it'. Canada is fast becoming a third world country under the Liberals.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

A report released from more then 5 months ago ? At a cost of $2.4 million? Waste of money. Just talk to people on the streets and stores and get an opinion. Talk to the rich and poor. The rich would also complain because they are cheap and won't pay a few more dollars for an item. Freeland is out of touch with reality, along with her bobble head party. Remove the carbon tax and let prices drop, but with so much greed, I doubt that would happen.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Food costs are up far more than 9%. That the Libs and the BoC are trying to spin it at 9% is a joke, anyone who shops for groceries knows the costs have risen far more, chicken at Costco 33.00 for a flat of breasts today. 18-22.00 last year m, and you got 1 more chicken breast back then, beef has sky rocketed, KD now almost 2.00 a box, everything has gone up far more than the Government propaganda will tell you. Then toss in fuel costs, electricity costs, taxes, so how do Canadians feel about the lousy 200.00 carbon tax rebate now? Doesn’t even cover the increase in groceries for a month.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.