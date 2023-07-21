Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Most Canadians had a negative view of how the federal government was handling the economy, according to a report from the Privy Council.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the report was made public after Finance Minister Christie Freeland expressed her concerns about “gloom and doom and the talking down of Canada.”
“Almost all had a negative opinion regarding the federal government’s management of the economy in recent years,” wrote pollsters in the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection of Canadians’ Views.
“Several felt issues related to the rising cost of living, a lack of affordable housing and low wages had been growing for many years and that the Government of Canada should have been better prepared to assist Canadians with these challenges.”
“Most thought the Government of Canada was on the wrong track when it came to alleviating the financial pressures currently impacting Canadian households,” said Canadians’ Views.
“Discussing additional actions the Government of Canada could take to address these challenges, a number of participants thought more could be done to provide tax relief.”
The findings came from focus groups across Canada that the federal government organized.
The research was done as part of a contract worth $2.4 million with The Strategic Counsel.
“It was strongly believed that more attention needed to be paid to those currently struggling with the cost of living,” wrote researchers.
“Several specifically mentioned challenges faced by middle-class Canadians.”
Inflation was “a major issue for many Canadians,” according to the report.
“Several commented they had been finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet in recent months due to the increasing costs of essentials such as groceries and gasoline.”
“Asked whether they felt the Government of Canada was on the right or wrong track when it came to addressing the issues most important to Canadians, most believed it to be headed in the wrong direction,” wrote researchers.
The report that was released on Thursday is from February 6.
Freeland stated on May 8 during a speech to the Commons that Opposition MPs complain too much about the cost of living.
“What Canadians are desperate about is the gloom and doom and the talking down of Canada and the Canadian economy that they are relentlessly hearing from the grouchy members opposite,” said Freeland.
“The reality is that Canada is a fantastic country and Canada is doing really well.”
On July 10, the Bank of Canada increased interest rates. This decision was made due to concerns about the continuing rising cost of food.
“We have been surprised,” Bank Governor Tiff Macklem told reporters.
“Bread’s up 13%,” said Macklem.
“Coffee’s up 8%, baby food’s up 9%. If you look at food, overall it is up 9%.”
Is Freeland gaslighting Canadians?: "The reality is that Canada is a fantastic country and Canada is doing really well.”
People can feel the consequences of the prime rate increases, the inflation, the cost of food and fuel. The PM and the BoC have mismanaged the economy. Perhaps it is time to get rid of the BoC and their playing about with inflation that permits our bloated government to buy votes. If Canada is doing so well, why is the PM getting booed at an Indigenous event and In Belleville? It is good to read that people are starting to wake up.
That's what you get when an ex-journalist and a history major is the finance minister. She clearly has no clue about finances. Things have got so out of control under her watch that the government is basically issuing food vouchers. She clearly subscribes to the WEF mantra that 'you will have nothing and be happy about it'. Canada is fast becoming a third world country under the Liberals.
A report released from more then 5 months ago ? At a cost of $2.4 million? Waste of money. Just talk to people on the streets and stores and get an opinion. Talk to the rich and poor. The rich would also complain because they are cheap and won't pay a few more dollars for an item. Freeland is out of touch with reality, along with her bobble head party. Remove the carbon tax and let prices drop, but with so much greed, I doubt that would happen.
Food costs are up far more than 9%. That the Libs and the BoC are trying to spin it at 9% is a joke, anyone who shops for groceries knows the costs have risen far more, chicken at Costco 33.00 for a flat of breasts today. 18-22.00 last year m, and you got 1 more chicken breast back then, beef has sky rocketed, KD now almost 2.00 a box, everything has gone up far more than the Government propaganda will tell you. Then toss in fuel costs, electricity costs, taxes, so how do Canadians feel about the lousy 200.00 carbon tax rebate now? Doesn’t even cover the increase in groceries for a month.
