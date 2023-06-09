The Alzheimer Society of Ontario (ASO) said it's encouraged by Health Canada’s acceptance of three biomarker tests developed by Roche Diagnostics to identify the disease.
“With over 275,000 Ontarians living with dementia today — and three times that number within the next 30 years — Ontario needs new and innovative options for detecting and diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease,” said ASO CEO Cathy Barrick in a Thursday press release.
“We hope today’s approval marks the beginning of scientific breakthroughs leading to timely, reliable, inexpensive, and less-invasive diagnostic options.”
The release said the tests are an additional, less costly option for healthcare providers and families to gain information and make advanced care decisions with more certainty.
It said the success gave Ontario families hope they will have access to multiple treatment options for Alzheimer’s disease soon. However, Ontario is not ready.
Barrick concluded by saying researchers and industry “have done their part, and ground-breaking detection and treatment options will soon be coming to market.” She added it's “now up to provincial and territorial governments to not only fund these breakthrough products, but prepare for their arrival.”
“Ministries of Health across the country must act now to update their standards, practices, and billing codes so we are ready to take advantage of new technologies as soon as they become available,” she said.
The ASO said May 5 it was pleased following the release of positive phase three clinical results for donanemab — a drug developed to slow Alzheimer’s disease progression at early stages.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
More “vaccines” on the way?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.