AMBER ALERT:  BC mom who abducted kids may be driving right-hand drive Mitsubishi

Surrey RCMP in BC said on Thursday it continues to pursue every lead and follow up on each tip received to help locate 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and 8-year-old Aurora Bolton.

The Mounties also provided media with updated information on two of the trailers in the possession of the children's mother, Verity Bolton, as well as information on another vehicle that may be in her possession. 

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

