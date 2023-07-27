AMBER ALERT:  BC mom who abducted kids may be driving right-hand drive Mitsubishi

Surrey RCMP in BC said on Thursday it continues to pursue every lead and follow up on each tip received to help locate 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and 8-year-old Aurora Bolton.
The Mounties also provided media with updated information on two of the trailers in the possession of the children's mother, Verity Bolton, as well as information on another vehicle that may be in her possession.
Investigators said on Thursday they believe that Verity Bolton and Abraxas Glazov may have access to a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica (right-hand drive).
The vehicle is registered to Verity Bolton, however, is uninsured and it is unknown if there are any licence plates on the vehicle.
Surrey RCMP said it has previously released images of three separate trailers that have been in the possession of Verity Bolton.
Investigators released additional details On Thursday obtained in relation to two of the trailers:
The horse trailer seen in Kamloops, BC on July 15, has been identified as a White 2018 Maverick Highside horse trailer – BC licence plate 05994K
The large 5th wheel seen in Chilliwack on June 30, 2023, has been identified as a Brown 2018 Cougar trailer, model 368 – BC licence plate WPM71B
“We are asking the public to continue to remain vigilant, and report any possible sightings or information that could lead us to locate Joshuah and Aurora,” said Staff Sergeant Dave Strachan, Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section.
The RCMP said recently the BC mother, who abducted her kids, may be living “off the grid” with the children.
BC RCMP said it also has credible information to support the abduction of Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton was pre-planned.
The Mounties said this information supports the suggestion the children's mother, Verity Bolton, the mother's father, Robert Bolton and the mother's boyfriend Abraxas Glazov have moved “off the grid” and are believed to be living in trailers somewhere in a rural area.
The RCMP issued the Amber Alert after it received a report of two children who had not been returned to their father, by their mother, after a vacation to the Kelowna, BC area.
Since the investigation began, Surrey RCMP has received more than 180 tips; however, there has not been a confirmed sighting of Aurora or Joshuah since July 7 when they were spotted at a gas station in Merritt.
Police and family continue to have concerns for the safety and well-being of the children.
Last week RCMP released photos of the children taken by a surveillance camera at the gas station.
“While the last confirmed sighting of Verity was July 15 in Kamloops, we know that she has access to multiple vehicles/trailers and may have travelled elsewhere since that time," said Staff Sergeant Strachan.
"Our investigators remain open to all possibilities and leads."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.