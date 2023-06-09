An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for two young children currently missing from the North Battleford area.
Alexis Rosette, 7, and Kingsley Rosette, 8, were last spotted, along with their mother, Amber Rosette, in the 700 block of 100th Street in North Battleford at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening.
“The children’s disappearance is currently being investigated as an abduction by their mother,” said the RCMP statement.
Alexis, who is described as having a slim build, stands at a height of 4’5”. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a grey T-shirt, black pants, and a black sweater. Alexis walks with an “uneven gait.”
Kingsley is slightly taller than his sister Alexis. He has a heavier build and medium-length black hair with brown eyes. Kingsley was dressed in shorts and a black T-shirt during the last sighting. The T-shirt had the word "Belgium" and possibly a flag graphic on it.
Amber Rosette, 31, is 5’3” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white shirt.
The police alert mentioned it's unknown whether Amber Rosette has access to a vehicle.
The police ask “If you see Alexis, Kingsley or Amber Rosette, call 911. Immediately.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
