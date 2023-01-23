Immigration Minister Sean Fraser

 By Dave Naylor

A temporary amnesty program allowed more than 8,500 undocumented foreign health care workers and their families to remain in Canada, according to Department of Immigration figures. The “guardian angels” program was a pandemic necessity, officials said.

“Over 8,500 individuals have received permanent residence through this pathway which includes family members,” said a November 9 department briefing note Undocumented Workers. The program is no longer accepting applicants.

