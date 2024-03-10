Analysis finds Winnipeg worst city for burglary, ahead of Lethbridge, Saskatoon, and Regina

Manitoba's capital city has the dubious distinction of the most break-and- enters per capita, a recent study has found.The research team at Handybros, an Ontario home heating and cooling company, correlated population stats with 2022 burglary data from Statistics Canada.Police officers in Winnipeg have been kept busy with 811 burglary incidents per 100,000 people. That's more than four-and-a-half times that of Barrie, Ontario.Second to Winnipeg was Lethbridge, with a rate of 764 recorded incidents per 100,000 residents.Saskatchewan's largest cities are next on the list. Saskatoon ranks third with 761 burglaries per 100,000 people, followed by Regina with 733.Kelowna BC ranks fifth with 709 incidents per 100,000, followed by Moncton, NB, the only non-western city to make the top eight, with 607 burglary incidents per 100,000 people.Edmonton ranks seventh with 547 reported burglary incidents per 100,000 residents, followed by Calgary with 519.Ontario cities round out the top ten, led by Windsor with 456 incidents per 100,000 people and Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo with 438.In 2022, there were 132,897 cases of breaking and entering in Canada, a 5.5% increase from the previous year.Perhaps surprisingly, the analysis found Toronto and Barrie were among the safest cities in Canada. Toronto has around 162 recorded incidents per 100,000 residents, while Barrie has 143.A spokesperson from Handybros commented, "While these findings may be alarming for those residing in the top ten cities, it's imperative to know the risks we face where we live.