AI story ideas

A new AI tool could help journalists navigate the flood of pitches, tips and press releases they receive daily.

In Hoboken, New Jersey, Stevens School of Business researcher, Jeff Nickerson, co-developed, evaluated and unveiled a new tool to help reporters find more interesting angles and relevant context in the information they receive. 

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

