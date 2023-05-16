"Pal, you're a member of an organized crime syndicate, you've helped cover up murders, you should be in a penitentiary for the rest of your worthless life. F-- you" Wallace tweeted on Tuesday.
Wallace was responding to a Madu tweet about the NDP and Alberta unions working together to win the May 29 election.
The oft-sued Wallace is no stranger to controversy.
Shane Homes President and CEO Shane Wenzel and his mother Edith initiated a defamation lawsuit against Canadaland, Wallace, and political fundraiser Prem Singh over comments they say are false arising from a 2022 story.
The lawsuit arose after Canadaland published a written article and podcast episode on October 31 alleging several Calgary conservatives contributed to a plan called Operation Peacock to entrap former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi with Russian dark money.
Sources said Operation Peacock was an attempt by Wallace, backed by local business interests and arranged by political strategists, which was intended to create a scandal leading to Nenshi’s removal. The plan did not work because he failed to respond.
“It was to set up a scenario in which these supposedly corrupt politicians were put in a compromising position on tape where they were accepting favours in exchange for acting as cover to wash these funds,” said Wallace.
The lawsuit names Canadaland, editor-in-chief Jesse Brown, reporter Cherise Seucharan, Wallace, and Singh as respondents.
The Wenzels are seeking $1 million in damages from the defendants, an order barring them from making similar statements in the future, their legal fees, and interest.
The Western Standard said on November 10 it will be initiating a defamation lawsuit against Wallace for false allegations he made about the publication.
The fixer made a false allegation the Western Standard and publisher Derek Fildebrandt are “a bunch of criminals and pedo supporters.”
“Your publication is unjustifiable in any manner and severely defamatory,” said Ruttan Bates lawyer Michael Bates, who was retained as counsel by the Western Standard.
This guy is simply another unhinged NDP communist. I hope Madu sues his rearend off, again. Can we use MAID on people like him?
