Arbitrators chosen for Sask Teachers contract

Members have been chosen for a three-person arbitration panel that will hear submissions on a class complexity accountability framework for Saskatchewan teachers.The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee for the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation has selected Dawn Harkness as its nominee. Harkness is a recently retired Saskatoon Public Schools teacher and principal and is currently a sessional lecturer and intern teacher supervisor for university education programs.Both sides have agreed to nominate Daniel Ish, a former University of Saskatchewan law professor and dean of the College of Law, as arbitrator. Greg Chatlain, former director of education for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, is the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee’s nominee for the panel.In June, the TBC agreed to participate in binding arbitration on the issues of class complexity-accountability framework and wages. The decision was made following consultation with STF members that indicated binding arbitration was seen as the best path to a new collective agreement.During the arbitration hearing, both sides will have the opportunity to submit written positions and make presentations on the two issues. The panel will weigh the facts and rationale presented and the arbitrator’s decision will be delivered in the form of a legally binding written report. Any awards through the arbitration process will become part of the final Provincial Collective Bargaining Agreement.Dates for binding arbitration will be confirmed shortly.