Juliette Lamour

Juliette Lamour, 18, wins Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot worth $48 million.

 Courtesy OLG

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Sault Ste. Marie, ON, resident Juliette Lamour, 18, has become the youngest person in Canadian lottery history to win a large jackpot. 

“While there have been other 18-year-old lottery winners across Canada in recent years, no one has won as much as Juliette,” said OLG in a Friday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

LOL! Now she can start to see why the woke 'eat the rich' diatribe is so offensive to many. Taxes.... here you come!

Report Add Reply

