The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Sault Ste. Marie, ON, resident Juliette Lamour, 18, has become the youngest person in Canadian lottery history to win a large jackpot.
“While there have been other 18-year-old lottery winners across Canada in recent years, no one has won as much as Juliette,” said OLG in a Friday press release.
The release said this ticket was Lamour’s first. It said she was the sole winner of the Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball jackpot worth $48 million.
Lamour won the draw on January 7. She said she had turned 18 years old, and her grandfather suggested she buy a lottery ticket for fun.
“When I went to the store, I wasn’t sure what to ask for because I had never bought a ticket before, so I called my dad who told me to buy a LOTTO 6-49 Quick Pick,” she said.
“I still can’t believe I hit the Gold Ball jackpot on my very first lottery ticket!”
Lamour said she forgot she bought a ticket until co-workers told her the winning ticket was sold in Sault Ste. Marie. She checked her ticket on the OLG app with a colleague, and she realized she had won.
When he scanned the ticket, she said the “Winner/Gagnant” music started to play, and “Big Winner” was displayed on her cellphone.
“My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief,” she said.
“He was yelling, in fact, everyone was yelling that I won $48 million!”
When it comes to what to do with the money, Lamour said she plans on finishing her university studies and wants to plan some summer adventures.
OLG said the winning Lotto 6-49 ticket was purchased at Circle K on McNabb Street in Sault Ste. Marie. The winning numbers were 5, 6, 14, 16, 45, 48, and 18.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
LOL! Now she can start to see why the woke 'eat the rich' diatribe is so offensive to many. Taxes.... here you come!
