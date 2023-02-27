Peterson protest 1

About 25 people stood in the parking lot at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium to demonstrate against prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s show.

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

About 25 people gathered in the parking lot at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium to protest prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s event in Calgary.

“Go home TERFs (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists),” said one protestor at the Sunday event. 

Peterson protest 2

Protestors draped themselves with pro-sexual minority flags and held signs with statements such as “Hate speech is not free speech” and “Trans is beautiful.”
Peterson protest 3

The Western Standard tried to interview multiple protestors, but they refused to comment. 
Peterson event

The show had close to 2,500 people attend. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

Twenty-five hundred tickets sold out months in advance , with a different venue, could have sold 2 or 3 times as many, & 25 ( probably paid ) so called protesters, get publicity??!

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

My grandfather spent six years in Europe during the second world war so these folks could protest peaceably. What they should do is arrange for a spokesperson to have a debate with Mr. Peterson, have it televised nationally by the CBC, then all Canadians listen, get informed and decide for themselves...... Anybody ever wonder why we don't see/hear debates anymore?

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

The same bunch of left wing radicals that think it OK for men to be in the girls change rooms.

Predators

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

So 33 community groups signed the letter, but couldn't even be bothered to send even 1 representative? This gives me hope. Maybe sober second thought allowed a little uncommon sense to seep in around the edges. Ir they were just too lazy to support the other woke.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Ahhhh the free speech police. How do they justify censorship? They are control freaks who think the world needs to follow their 'rule book'. And behave.

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

Where's the sign that says 'We're imbeciles without commonsense and cannot process different opinions and need to be spoken to like small children and have corporate media subjective narratives absorbed into our lazy brains".

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.