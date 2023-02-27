“Jordan Peterson is among the most despicable men in the world and Calgary is giving him a stage this weekend,” said Drag Me to the Street.
“He is a former disgraced psychology professor from Toronto and has rose to world wide fame and fortune by being a loathsome stalking horse for the far-right."
Protestors wore pro-sexual minority flags and held signs with messages such as “Hate speech is not free speech” and “Trans is beautiful.” One protestor made a sign with a QR code linking to a video debunking Peterson over the course of three hours.
Protestors spoke among themselves about how Peterson was transphobic, bigoted, and a Nazi. They mocked people for paying hundreds of dollars to go to the show.
One protestor, who stood in the centre of the gathering and started dancing, tried to block journalists from taking photos.
The Western Standard attempted to speak with multiple protestors, but they all declined. Protestors accused it of spreading fake news.
The show saw about 2,500 people come to listen to him. Tickets had sold out months in advance.
Event attendee Heath Ferguson said Peterson’s work has changed his life.
“To be honest, I was an alcoholic two years ago,” said Ferguson. “I don’t even drink now.”
Ferguson said if he was on the same track he was two years ago, he “probably wouldn’t be here.” He added the psychologist motivated him to stop drinking and figure out why he was doing it.
Event attendee Rupert Michell said he learned about Peterson through Bill C-16.
“Whenever I’m feeling a little lost or whatever, I just go watch some JP stuff and it kind of helps ground me and see clearly again,” said Michell.
Michell said he is from Australia, and all of his friend group back home loves Peterson. He said it is “cool to listen to him, and I think it’s worth listening to him.”
He alleged the people who dislike him have never listened to the full videos of lectures he does.
Multiple community organizations requested on January 16 Peterson’s show at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa be stopped.
“The toxic, and often violent, rhetoric touted by Peterson — whose quasi-academic ideas are misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, and racist — led to an increased environment of hate, especially toward the trans community, that has been very present in Ottawa,” said the organizations.
The letter was signed by 33 community groups, including Wisdom2Action, the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, and the Centretown Community Health Centre.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(6) comments
Twenty-five hundred tickets sold out months in advance , with a different venue, could have sold 2 or 3 times as many, & 25 ( probably paid ) so called protesters, get publicity??!
My grandfather spent six years in Europe during the second world war so these folks could protest peaceably. What they should do is arrange for a spokesperson to have a debate with Mr. Peterson, have it televised nationally by the CBC, then all Canadians listen, get informed and decide for themselves...... Anybody ever wonder why we don't see/hear debates anymore?
The same bunch of left wing radicals that think it OK for men to be in the girls change rooms.
Predators
So 33 community groups signed the letter, but couldn't even be bothered to send even 1 representative? This gives me hope. Maybe sober second thought allowed a little uncommon sense to seep in around the edges. Ir they were just too lazy to support the other woke.
Ahhhh the free speech police. How do they justify censorship? They are control freaks who think the world needs to follow their 'rule book'. And behave.
Where's the sign that says 'We're imbeciles without commonsense and cannot process different opinions and need to be spoken to like small children and have corporate media subjective narratives absorbed into our lazy brains".
