UPDATED: Man charged in connection with 2022 slaying of Calgary child

The Calgary Police Service has charged one man in connection with the slaying of a Calgary child that occurred in 2022. The arrest comes following an extensive investigation by the Homicide Unit and an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which determined the child's death as a homicide.The incident unfolded in the early hours of Thursday, September 29 2022, when authorities responded to a residence in the 0 to 100 block of Bannister Manor S.E., following reports of a child in medical distress. Despite efforts by Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the two-year-old girl, identified as Olivia Hayden succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.After nearly two years of investigative work, one man was arrested Wednesday in connection with Olivia's death. Winston Campbell, 45, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of manslaughter.Campbell will next appear in court Friday.Authorities have confirmed that the accused and Olivia were acquainted, emphasizing that this was not a random incident.At present, no further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Olivia's death or the arrest of the suspect have been disclosed. However, Calgary police urge anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward. Individuals can contact the police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously provide tips to Crime Stoppers through various channels, including by phone, online, or through the P3 Tips app.