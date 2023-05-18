US lawmaker, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), has introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over how he has mishandled the migrant crisis at the US/Mexico border.
“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce Articles of Impeachment today on the head of this ‘America-last’ executive branch that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country,” Taylor Greene told reporters at the Capitol, adding the articles represent just the first round of purported offences, saying she hopes House Republicans can find additional charges to bring against the president.
According to the New York Post, she did not describe what allegations against Biden the House could or should take up next.
“Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border, allowed approximately six million illegals from over 170 countries to invade our country, deprived Border Patrol [from] having the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country,” Taylor Greene said.
“His administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as required by the law.”
Taylor Greene also said Biden is responsible for “allow[ing] fentanyl — the No. 1 killer of Americans between the age of 18 and 45 — to overwhelmingly flood into our country and kill around 300 Americans every single day.”
US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have said fentanyl is coming into the country from Mexico after it has been processed with Chinese ingredients, reports The Post, which adds that the articles were introduced one week after the expiration of Title 42. This pandemic-era policy allowed Customs and Border Protection agents to expel migrants seeking asylum from the US immediately.
It’s been a whole week of introducing articles of impeachment for Taylor Greene, withDC-based US Attorney Matthew Graves singled out their pursuits of Jan. 6, 2021, protesters, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for dereliction of duty, which she described as “his willful admittance of border crossers, terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband.”
“Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas has failed to maintain operational control of the border, thereby violating the Secure Fence Act of 2006,” she wrote.
In addition, The Post says Taylor Greene filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland “for facilitating the weaponization and politicization of the United States justice system against the American people,” specifically citing the persecution of twice-impeached former President Donald Trump, who remains under an FBI investigation for allegedly mishandling more than 150 classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
“Attorney General Garland,” Taylor Greene’s document said, “has failed to uphold his oath and has instead overseen a denigration of the principles of our democratic republic by politicizing the department of Justice and utilizing the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a federal police force to punish or intimidate anyone who questions or opposes the current regime.”
NBC News says “House Republicans do not have the votes to impeach Biden. Several Republicans had introduced impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier this year with similar allegations and there has been no movement on those measures.”
Taylor Greene was condemned by White House spokesperson, Ian Sams, calling her articles of impeachment a shameless sideshow political stunt.
“Is there a bigger example of a shameless sideshow political stunt than a trolling impeachment attack by one of the most extreme MAGA members in Congress over ‘national security’ while she actively demands to defund the FBI and even said she ‘would’ve been armed’ and ‘would have won’ the Jan. 6 insurrection if only she’d been in charge of it?” Sams said in a statement, adding, “The President is focused on what’s important to the American people, like preventing House Republicans’ default that would crash the economy and protecting investments that are creating American manufacturing jobs, not silly political attacks.”
(2) comments
I think ole uncle joe may be dead already. Treason sucks.
At last! Is there really hope for the Republic? Next election should be the clincher.
