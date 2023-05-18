Joe Biden Smiling
Image courtesy of CBC

US lawmaker, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), has introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over how he has mishandled the migrant crisis at the US/Mexico border.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce Articles of Impeachment today on the head of this ‘America-last’ executive branch that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country,” Taylor Greene told reporters at the Capitol, adding the articles represent just the first round of purported offences, saying she hopes House Republicans can find additional charges to bring against the president.

