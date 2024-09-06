ASIRT clears officers in fatal shooting of Edmonton man who stabbed mom and daughter

An investigation into the fatal shooting of a suspect involved in multiple stabbings in Edmonton on May 5, 2023, has concluded that Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers acted lawfully and reasonably. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) found no grounds to charge the officers involved, ruling that the use of force was proportionate and necessary under the circumstances.The incident unfolded after EPS received 9-1-1 calls reporting stabbings near Crawford Plains School in southeast Edmonton. A mother and her child were fatally stabbed, and witnesses described the attacker as a male who fled the scene. Two EPS officers, responding to the emergency, located the suspect, identified as the "affected person" (AP), just three blocks from the crime scene.According to ASIRT’s report, when the officers confronted AP, he immediately sprayed one officer, identified as Subject Officer #1 (SO1), with bear spray. AP, armed with two knives, then charged at SO1, shouting, “Come on, come on!” Despite repeated commands to drop the weapons, AP advanced aggressively, prompting both SO1 and Subject Officer #2 (SO2) to open fire. SO1 used his handgun, while SO2 fired multiple rounds from his carbine. AP was struck several times and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on May 10.Civilian witnesses corroborated the officers’ account. One witness described AP’s actions as “threatening and aggressive,” and confirmed hearing the officers give commands before gunshots were fired. Another witness recounted seeing AP deploy bear spray and charge at SO1 with knives in hand.An autopsy revealed that AP had fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cannabis in his system at the time of the incident. The report also noted that AP had a history of mental health issues.ASIRT’s investigation concluded that the officers had reasonable grounds to use deadly force. The suspect posed an imminent threat to the officers' lives, and their actions were consistent with both s. 25 and s. 34 of the Criminal Code, which justify the use of force in self-defense or the defense of others. ASIRT emphasized that the officers’ conduct should not be judged with the benefit of hindsight, but rather based on the immediacy and severity of the threat they faced."There is no evidence to support any belief that either officer engaged in any unlawful or unreasonable conduct," ASIRT stated in its final report. "The force used was proportionate, necessary, and reasonable in all the circumstances."As a result, the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing, and no charges will be laid..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.