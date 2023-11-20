Atlantic Canadians overwhelmingly favour removing carbon tax off home heating

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) released a Leger poll indicating that 77% of Atlantic Canadians favour removing the carbon tax from all types of home heating energy.“The poll is crystal clear: more than three-quarters of Atlantic Canadians don’t think the government should be taxing people for heating their homes,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of CTF. “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to buy off MPs in the region with his carbon tax carve-out, but Atlantic Canadians are demanding relief that’s fair for everyone.”The federal government plans to eliminate the carbon tax on furnace oil for three years. This move is significant, considering that up to 40% of households in the Atlantic Canadian provinces rely on furnace oil for heating their homes.The Leger poll asked Atlantic Canadians whether they support removing the carbon tax from all types of home heating energy.The results of the poll indicate that 77% of Atlantic Canadians support the idea of providing carbon tax relief for everyone. In contrast, 13% of respondents oppose extending the carbon tax exemption, while 10% remain unsure.The poll reveals that 58% of Atlantic Canadians strongly support removing the carbon tax from all home heating fuels, while only 5% strongly oppose it.According to the Leger poll, a majority in every Atlantic province favours eliminating the carbon tax from all forms of home heating. In New Brunswick, 78% of respondents support this proposal. In Nova Scotia, 77% of participants are in favour. Prince Edward Island shows 74% support, and Newfoundland and Labrador also has 77% of its residents supporting the elimination of the carbon tax on home heating.“Atlantic Canadians are sending a strong message to Trudeau and his Liberal MPs that their partial carbon tax exemption isn’t fair,” said Jay Goldberg, interim Atlantic director of CTF. “Liberal MPs must listen to their constituents and take the carbon tax off everyone’s home heating bills.”In the House of Commons, Liberal and Bloc MPs opposed a motion to remove the carbon tax from all types of home heating energy, while NDP and Conservative MPs voted to provide relief from the carbon tax.