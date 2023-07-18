Dan Andrews

Premier Dan Andrews at McKinnon Secondary College

 Courtesy Bentleigh Electorate/Wikimedia Commons

Victoria, Australia, Premier Dan Andrews has decided the state will not be hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games because it is expensive. 

“You might have heard the news this morning that Victoria will no longer be hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games,” said Andrews in a Monday tweet.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

guest1019
guest1019

Hmm... How expensive is Ukraine?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Don’t worry Calgary City Clowncil will come to the rescue. No referendum needed.

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

yeah, nenshi 2.0 is as bad or worse than nenshi the original...who thought that was possible?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.