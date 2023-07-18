Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
When the Commonwealth Games needed a host city to step in at the last minute, Andrews said the Victoria government was “willing to help – but not at any price.” He added it had to providing last benefits for it.
The premier went on to say more than $6 billion for a 12-day sporting event is too high. It is more than twice the estimated economic benefit it would bring the state.
The main reasons it agreed to host it was to create lasting benefits for the state, with more housing, boosts to tourism, and sporting infrastructure upgrades. It will be taking alternative measures.
Andrews pledged to build at least 1,300 new social and affordable housing units in regional Victoria.
He said the Victoria government will build all of the permanent sports facilities it promised in 2026. It will work with sports clubs at the grassroots level to get more local families playing sports, including removing barriers for people with disabilities.
These projects will create about 3,000 jobs across it and deliver what its regional communities have asked for. He called it “the right thing to do.”
From the get-go, Andrews said the Victoria government would create a long, lasting legacy throughout its regions.
“And we’re getting on with it,” he said.
This ordeal comes after Calgary’s bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics was killed in 2018 after a majority of people voted against the city hosting it.
Of the 304,774 ballots cast, 171,750 (56.4%) were against Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympics, with 132,832 (43.6%) for it.
The results of this vote were non-binding, and Calgary city council had to vote to kill the bid. The Alberta and Canadian governments were clear their financial support was contingent upon an endorsement in a referendum.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith issued a mandate letter to Tourism and Sport Minister Joseph Schow on Friday, calling on him to develop a policy to ensure future Olympic bids by the province were approved by taxpayers.
The Alberta United Conservative Party said this is being pursued to ensure future international gaming bids, using substantial provincial taxpayer dollars, are subject to transparent public disclosure requirements and cost/benefit analysis and include mandatory referenda for affected communities when appropriate.
Smith said during the Alberta UCP leadership race she would not support another Calgary Olympics bid.
Hmm... How expensive is Ukraine?
Don’t worry Calgary City Clowncil will come to the rescue. No referendum needed.
yeah, nenshi 2.0 is as bad or worse than nenshi the original...who thought that was possible?
