Author pursues murder charges against US agencies due to post-COVID-19 vaccine deaths

An author alleges the US Centres for Disease Control committed public health crimes in its handling of COVID-19 vaccination and that it led to deaths by cardiovascular and kidney problems.In an online interview, John Paul Beaudoin, Jr., the author of soon-to-be-released The Real CdC told The Epoch Times his analysis revealed clear patterns.“What I learned a year and a half ago is that 2020 was a year of excess respiratory deaths,” said Beaudoin.In September 2023, the CDC reported 1,143,724 cases of COVID on the death certificates, of which 87% had it as the underlying cause, and 13% had it as a contributing cause of death. However, Beaudoin had a more modest total after spending thousands of hours pouring over a million death certificates from Massachusetts, Minnesota and some from Vermont. The electrical engineer could not find medical experts willing to analyze the certificates, so he did it himself.“They lied so much on the death certificates. About 80 to 90% of the purported COVID deaths in Massachusetts are absolute fraud, they did not die with COVID being causal in their deaths,” he said.“Acute fentanyl intoxication, fentanyl overdose deaths. They were labelled COVID. They tested dead bodies for COVID, blunt force trauma to the head. I have hundreds of accidental deaths labelled COVID.”Beaudoin said after vaccines were rolled out in 2021, pneumonia and COVID deaths diminished, but other kinds rose.“The blood and circulatory causes of death went up instead of down,” he said.“They’re dying from cardiac stroke, pulmonary embolism, gastrointestinal hemorrhages, aortic arch dissections, more than the respiratory, which went down at the same time.”Beaudoin documents how deaths by acute post-hemorrhagic anemia (sudden blood loss) went up, 89% of which was non-traumatic. “You have people dying in their sleep. You also have people dying in the field,” he explained.“Some people are dying before myocarditis even presents itself. Myocarditis has become the darling of the anti-vax community, but currently myocarditis is about 1% of the overall vaccine deaths.”Whereas COVID took people at the end of their normal life-span, these problems are taking people much earlier, he said.“COVID killed at an average age of 81.3 in 2020. And then you have excess deaths that match that almost perfectly at that same age in 2020, but then in 2021, the average COVID-related death was about 16 years over the average age of excess deaths,” he said.“The people who were dying were not dying of COVID, they were dying of something else … circulatory system-clotting and bleeding-related.”Cancers are up in Massachusetts, where Beaudoin lives. He says secondary malignant neoplasms of the lymph nodes was 258% above normal in 2022 and 400% above normal in 2023.“People have stopped taking the vax, even the ones who said, ‘Well, I got it, I did the right thing.’ It's like no, you stopped taking it because you know there's a problem and you won't admit it, because the local culture in Massachusetts is just vax, vax, vax. We have 600 pharma companies, 47 billion in venture capital finance.”Beaudoin said chronic kidney issues are slightly down but acute renal failure has doubled. He estimates 100,000 extra renal failure deaths in America from 2021 through 2022 and that on average, people died 25 years before their expected end. He suggested these 2.5 million lost years exceeds that of COVID-19 itself.Premature deaths have left children without parents who are therefore “more prone to pathologies, such as drug addiction, suicide, and so forth,” Beaudoin said. However, the young have also died, as he showed by the death certificate of an 11-year old in his family who had received a COVID-19 booster.“He was given a booster, had chest pains, trouble breathing, went to Boston Children's Hospital. They put them on a ventilator so they could get their extra 30 grand from the Cares Act,” he said.“He died. When they donated his heart, they pulled it out of his chest. They couldn't use it, it was full of clots. I think we know what killed him; it doesn't say it on the death certificate.”Beaudoin was encouraged to write his book by Cause Unknown author Edward Dowd. Beaudoin said the CDC has put other interests above human health.“They're hiding everything, CDC, I mean, they’re just lying about everything. Their job is to protect the vaccine, not the public. And as that has best been practiced, this is murder, murder, murder, over and over, to the point of what do we do?“We don't have a DOJ who's going to do their jobs…. So we have to go to grand juries within states and counties. That's what I'm trying to do.”Western Standard reached out to the CDC for comment but did not receive a reply.“I have a document called the CDC memorandum. And I plan to serve that to the directors of the FDA, CDC, NIH, 12 of their underlings, six attorneys general, at least from different states, and I hope to get it before the statewide grand jury of Florida,” Beaudoin said.“It's 100 pages of documented crimes, everything from uttering (threats) to fraud, to felony murder and depraved heart murder and first degree murder. But also, there's 150 pages of graphs.”Beaudoin has his own substack, Coquin de Chien, a CdC that means “naughty dog.” In his latest post, February 1, he laid out his testimony before legislators in support of New Hampshire House Bill HB 1661 that would ensure public health data transparency. The bill was opposed by New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Safety officials, prompting an open letter of rebuttal he posted online.