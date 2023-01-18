For rent

A for rent sign in Regina 

 Courtesy Bryan Eneas/CBC

The average rent for all property types in Canada was $2,005 per month in December, representing a monthly decrease of 1% and an annual rise of 12.2%, according to a report from Rentals.ca

Rent inflation in Canada remained in the double digits for the eighth consecutive month in December, according to the Tuesday report. The report said average monthly rent for a one-bedroom residence in Canada in December was $1,706, a decrease of .4% from November and an increase of 14.9% from the same month in 2021. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.