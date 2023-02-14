Laith Marouf

A selfie of Laith Marouf, which he posted to Twitter on July 6th, 2022, under the caption, “At the Lincoln Memorial, telling him what I think of his shitty colony.”

 Courtesy Laith Marouf/Twitter

B’nai Brith Canada asked the Quebec government to charge Community Media Advocacy Centre consultant Laith Marouf with wilful promotion of hate. 

“While we appreciate the government’s rejection of Marouf and commitment to scrutinizing future grant-receivers, more must be done,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn in a Monday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

