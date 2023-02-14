B’nai Brith Canada asked the Quebec government to charge Community Media Advocacy Centre consultant Laith Marouf with wilful promotion of hate.
“While we appreciate the government’s rejection of Marouf and commitment to scrutinizing future grant-receivers, more must be done,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn in a Monday press release.
“Marouf’s hateful posts against various groups based on immutable characteristics is a clear violation of the Criminal Code.”
Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay pointed out in August Marouf was hired by Canadian Heritage to train broadcasters in anti-racism, despite having tweeted antisemitic comments.
“Astounding — even by the low standards set by all the various other grifters, hysterics, and haters paid out by Ottawa's various ‘anti-racism’ slush funds,” said Kay.
Marouf said his motto is “life is too short for shoes with laces, or for entertaining Jewish white supremacists with anything but a bullet to the head.”
astounding—even by the low standards set by all the various other grifters, hysterics, & haters paid out by Ottawa's various "anti-racism" slush funds: The same guy ranting about how Jews are "bags of feces" was hired by @CdnHeritage to train Cdn broadcasters in "anti-racism"... https://t.co/9OeihgNQ5npic.twitter.com/FjWRLjU8xY
Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen said in August the CMAC will no longer be working on an initiative for the Canadian government after it was discovered Marouf had made antisemitic remarks.
The release said Marouf’s hatred extended beyond Jews. He expressed regret too few Americans were killed in Vietnam and denounced Canada as a racist colonialist society.
The consultant tweeted French was an ugly language, French speakers have an IQ less than 77, and used the anti-francophone slur 'frogs' no less than six times. He reiterated his contempt for apartheid Canada and insulted black people.
The Canadian government pledged in a letter to B’nai Brith it would take steps to ensure no hateful people received future funding. It acknowledged his statements were “antisemitic, hateful and xenophobic.”
“We want to see him criminally charged, and Canadians must forcefully reject this hate,” said Mostyn.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
