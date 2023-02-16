Baggage overflow

Devin Heroux said he has never seen anything like it at Pearson Airport in Toronto. 

The backlog of air complaints at the Canadian Transportation Agency is up to 38,000, a new record, the Senate transport committee was told last night. The Agency has calculated it takes a year to process 15,000 complaints.

“The Canadian Transportation Agency has reported about a 38,000 complaint backlog that they are working through,” testified Craig Hutton, associate assistant deputy transport minister. “They are saying 97% of complaints are resolved by facilitation.”

Left Coast
Left Coast

Today in the USA . . . Diversity, Inclusion & Equity are the new Standard for hiring Pilots and Air Traffic Controllers. Standards have been relaxed. There have been numerous near misses, aborted landings & other incidents. This is coming to Canada if it is not already here . . .

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Yep. I still havent gotten a refund of my $700+ relating to a rescheduled flight of WestJet. I am waiting with bated breath for Alghebra to learn to count to 38,000 and then have his nap.

