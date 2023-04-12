Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 4.5% on Wednesday, as was expected by most economists in the country. It’s the second hold by the bank this year after a series of increases that started last year.

In a statement announcing its decision, the bank said, “In Canada, demand is still exceeding supply, and the labour market remains tight. Economic growth in the first quarter looks to be stronger than was projected in January, with a bounce in exports and solid consumption growth.”

