Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday that food prices are going up faster than the overall inflation rate.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, before Wednesday's update from the Bank of Canada (BoC) on interest rates, the cost of everyday items had increased between 10% to 18% compared to last year.
“The data source is scanner data obtained directly from Canadian retailers,” StatsCan wrote in a note to its Monthly Average Retail Prices for Selected Products report.
“Data provide a comprehensive electronic record of the transactions.”
In July, Canadians paid about 5% more for hamburgers. The price went up from $10.64 to $11.19 for every kilogram.
The Consumer Price Index sits at 3.3%.
Canned salmon year over year is up 7% from $4.76 to $5.10. The price of brown rice jumped 8% from $5.60 per bag to $6.06.
Inflation in other checkout prices included:
10% more for butter, from $5.72 per 454 grams to $6.27
10% more for eggs, from $4.29 per dozen to $4.71
10% more for oranges, from $5.75 per 1.36 kilogram bag to $6.35
10% more for potatoes, from $5.24 per 4.5 kilogram bag to $5.75
15% more for romaine lettuce, from $2 per head to $2.30
16% more for margarine, from $6.56 per 907 gram tub to $7.61
17% more for peanut butter, from $5.31 per kilogram to $6.19
18% more for apple juice, from $3.23 per two litre jug to $3.80
33% more for celery, from $2.78 per bunch to $3.70
The BoC Governor Tiff Macklem will give an update about interest rates on Wednesday. The last rate announcement was on July 12 and he was surprised that food prices continued to increase.
“We have been surprised,” Macklem told reporters.
“Meat’s up 6%, bread’s up 13%, coffee’s up 8%, baby food’s up 9%. If you look at food, overall it is up 9%.”
Currently, interest rates are the highest in 22 years, Macklem ruled out any relief.
“It is clearly too early to be talking about interest rate cuts,” said Macklem.
“We are certainly trying to balance the risks.”
Targeted inflation of 2% was not expected until “the middle of 2025,” the Bank wrote in its last Monetary Policy Report. “Further easing of inflation will take longer than expected in previous reports,” it said.
We haven't seen anything yet:
Weimar Republic: A loaf of bread in Berlin that cost around 160 Marks at the end of 1922 cost 200,000,000,000 Marks by late 1923. By November 1923, one US dollar was worth 4,210,500,000,000 German marks.
Imagine how long it would take to deplete your life savings when inflation gets anywhere close to this point. Those who voted for Trudeau will then understand their mistake but it will be too late.
Carbon Tax. Debt. Our Liberal government will push inflation to the point where we own nothing.
A 2% typical inflation rate is a thing of the past. David Dodge figures it'll settle back at about 3.5%
"he was surprised that food prices continued to increase."
The Carbon Tax is a tax on food which in turn is a tax on the poor.
The BoC Governor Tiff Macklem ..... was surprised that food prices continued to increase. WTF?
Watch this video where Macklem said Canadians should borrow money to buy a house, do renovations, buy a car and so on because interest rates would stay at a historic low for many years to come.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8h-dzGhNi4k
...and grocery chains setting new sales records. No price gouging though! Nothing to see here, move along.
Wait for the wage-price spiral.
As prices increase due to inflation, the unions demand higher wages to maintain their standard of living.
Higher wages -> higher prices -> higher wages -> higher prices ---->
100% correct, however wages have not kept up with inflation for the last 50 years. Inflation is the problem, wages aren’t. We have grown accustomed to inflation, when inflation is theft. Plain and simple.
We will earn 300 bucks an hour, pay 3,000,000 for a house, and still be where we are today.
The Consumer Price Index sits at ... it doesn't matter. It is an artificially manipulated bag of cow manure used by bankers and politicians to lie to citizens about how 'good they have it'.
So the governor of the Bank of Canada was "surprised" by inflation after his boss printed untold wheelbarrows full of money? Why are they both not fired?
Old Jagmeet is sure quiet these days.
So the support for Liberals is an inverse correlation with food inflation. Got it.
Take note, socialists: printing and spending other people’s money is cool and all until the bill comes due.
"Take note, socialists: printing and spending other people’s money is cool and all until the bill comes due."
Well said!
