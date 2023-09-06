Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday that food prices are going up faster than the overall inflation rate.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, before Wednesday's update from the Bank of Canada (BoC) on interest rates, the cost of everyday items had increased between 10% to 18% compared to last year.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

We haven't seen anything yet:

Weimar Republic: A loaf of bread in Berlin that cost around 160 Marks at the end of 1922 cost 200,000,000,000 Marks by late 1923. By November 1923, one US dollar was worth 4,210,500,000,000 German marks.

Imagine how long it would take to deplete your life savings when inflation gets anywhere close to this point. Those who voted for Trudeau will then understand their mistake but it will be too late.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Carbon Tax. Debt. Our Liberal government will push inflation to the point where we own nothing.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

A 2% typical inflation rate is a thing of the past. David Dodge figures it'll settle back at about 3.5%

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

"he was surprised that food prices continued to increase."

The Carbon Tax is a tax on food which in turn is a tax on the poor.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

The BoC Governor Tiff Macklem ..... was surprised that food prices continued to increase. WTF?

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Watch this video where Macklem said Canadians should borrow money to buy a house, do renovations, buy a car and so on because interest rates would stay at a historic low for many years to come.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8h-dzGhNi4k

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

...and grocery chains setting new sales records. No price gouging though! Nothing to see here, move along.

Report Add Reply
Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Wait for the wage-price spiral.

As prices increase due to inflation, the unions demand higher wages to maintain their standard of living.

Higher wages -> higher prices -> higher wages -> higher prices ---->

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

100% correct, however wages have not kept up with inflation for the last 50 years. Inflation is the problem, wages aren’t. We have grown accustomed to inflation, when inflation is theft. Plain and simple.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

We will earn 300 bucks an hour, pay 3,000,000 for a house, and still be where we are today.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

The Consumer Price Index sits at ... it doesn't matter. It is an artificially manipulated bag of cow manure used by bankers and politicians to lie to citizens about how 'good they have it'.

Report Add Reply
RegSott
RegSott

So the governor of the Bank of Canada was "surprised" by inflation after his boss printed untold wheelbarrows full of money? Why are they both not fired?

Old Jagmeet is sure quiet these days.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

So the support for Liberals is an inverse correlation with food inflation. Got it.

Take note, socialists: printing and spending other people’s money is cool and all until the bill comes due.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
cdnsigop
cdnsigop

"Take note, socialists: printing and spending other people’s money is cool and all until the bill comes due."

Well said!

Report Add Reply

