Canada's inflation rate dropped to to 3.4% in May, the lowest level since June 2021.
Following the Bank of Canada's (BoC) recent interest rate increase by a quarter-percentage point to 4.75%, the decline in inflation is likely to be good news as the bank prepares for its next interest rate decision on July 12.
According to a report from Statistics Canada on Tuesday, the decrease in economic activity was primarily due to the decline in gasoline prices compared to the previous year.
The cost of groceries rose by 9% compared to the previous year, indicating minimal progress since April. Canada is still waiting for a significant decrease in food inflation.
The slowdown in the inflation rate comes after a slight uptick to 4.4% in April. This increase was a minor setback compared to the progress made since the previous summer.
The central bank is anticipated to make its next interest rate decision by considering incoming economic data, which includes Tuesday's inflation report. Based on the slight rise in inflation in April, the BoC justified its most recent rate hike.
To decide whether to leave rates where they are or make an adjustment, the BoC will look closely at the core measures of inflation, which dropped last month.
Forecasters and the BoC anticipated a significant decrease in inflation this year, with expectations of it reaching around 3% during the summer.
The current inflation rate appears to be slower due to the sharp rise in prices during the first half of 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is because prices are being compared to the elevated levels experienced during that time.
(2) comments
They take out the major contributors to inflation, taxes, fuel and groceries and viola, inflation is fixed. Don’t believe a word any of these paid propagandists have to say, they are taxing us to death.
don't believe the 3.4% one bit...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.