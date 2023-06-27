Bank of Canada
Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Canada's inflation rate dropped to to 3.4% in May, the lowest level since June 2021.

Following the Bank of Canada's (BoC) recent interest rate increase by a quarter-percentage point to 4.75%, the decline in inflation is likely to be good news as the bank prepares for its next interest rate decision on July 12.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

They take out the major contributors to inflation, taxes, fuel and groceries and viola, inflation is fixed. Don’t believe a word any of these paid propagandists have to say, they are taxing us to death.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

don't believe the 3.4% one bit...

