Bank of Canada
Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Bank of Canada is exploring the viability of a digital dollar and is looking for your input.

“A central bank digital currency (CBDC) would be similar to Canadian bank notes, but in digital form,” said the bank in a press release. “It would be backed by the Bank of Canada, with the added benefit that it could also be used online.”

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(11) comments

private property
private property

The bank does foresee, however, the day when cash is not widely used in day-to-day transactions, “which could risk excluding many Canadians from taking part in the economy,” it says.

Digital dollar slavery, brought to you by Trudeau and the WEF.

Report Add Reply
Pumpkin
Pumpkin

Save n secure & digital doesn't belong in the same sentence. The answer is a hard NO!!

Report Add Reply
vitaemmy3
vitaemmy3

Once on a CBDC, nothing prevents the gov't from cancelling paper currency. You will simply be "incentivized" to hand in you paper dollars by X date to bank X. If you fail to take the incentive your paper dollars expire worthless. That will eliminate cash as a means of an anonymous transaction and create ultra-efficient tax collection systems.

Shortly thereafter CBDCs will be used to engineer/incentive behaviors... 15 minute city radius, implement UBI, social credit scores, monitor/control your carbon footprint. And it can all happen very quickly under a NATIONAL ENERGENCY scenario.

Now you know why there is a duopoly on cell phone OSs (iOS and Android). Same for other key industries whether be it a oligopoly, duopoly and monopoly. It's a lot easier for the gov't to "incentive" these industries.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

We have debit, credit, e-transfer, wire transfer, cheque and cash, there is no logical reason to implement any digital currency. The only reason they want to do that is to have full control over where, what, when.

When the BoC says it's up to parliament and the fed. government then you know exactly what's coming down the pipe.

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

For me its this simple, Digital currencies exist only with electricity, no power no pay. If there is an internet or software hack, you have no access to buying anything, If an EMP or someother electrical surge occurs(and these have already) computers go down. Basically, cash and precious items are physical, tradeable and make me feel private and in control somewhat of part of my life. My mom always said, stock 3 months of cash away to ensure you have a buffer to get by while you plan or wait when something goes wrong.

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

NO to digital money. Just another government control in disguise.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

NO!

Not unless we can have digital government, that is. I know how to pray for a power failure.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Oh, like voluntary vaccinations were absolutely not needed for employment or travel, etc? Cash and barter for me thanks.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Stuff your digital dollar...clear enough..

Report Add Reply
BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

Not a chance!!!!

Report Add Reply
DS
DS

Digital dollar wouldnt replace cash they say? Phew, sigh of relief, i thought i was watching too many conspiracies

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.