The Bank of Canada is exploring the viability of a digital dollar and is looking for your input.
“A central bank digital currency (CBDC) would be similar to Canadian bank notes, but in digital form,” said the bank in a press release. “It would be backed by the Bank of Canada, with the added benefit that it could also be used online.”
“A digital dollar wouldn't replace cash,” adds the bank. “We will continue to supply bank notes as long as Canadians want them. It would simply be another way to pay.”
“As Canada’s central bank, we want to make sure everyone can always take part in our country’s economy. That means being ready for whatever the future holds,” said senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers, adding at this time, a digital Canadian dollar is not needed. And any decision to issue one rests with Parliament and the Government of Canada.
The bank’s release points out “A digital Canadian dollar would have to be designed to serve Canadians’ needs. That’s why the bank is holding this online consultation; to understand which features are most important to Canadians.”
The bank is also seeking your opinions about topics related to a digital dollar, such as:
how people would likely use it
what security features are important
what concerns you have about accessibility and privacy
“We want to hear from Canadians about what they value most in the design of a digital dollar This will help us make design choices and ensure that it is secure, reliable and meets the needs of Canadians,” Rogers said.
“Cash is a safe, accessible and trusted method of payment that anyone can use, including people who don’t have a bank account, a credit score or official identification documents,” the bank said.
“If a digital Canadian dollar is issued in the future, the bank will continue to provide bank notes for those who want them. Cash isn’t going anywhere.”
The bank does foresee, however, the day when cash is not widely used in day-to-day transactions, “which could risk excluding many Canadians from taking part in the economy,” it says.
The bank acknowledges it cannot control the issuance of private cryptocurrencies or foreign central bank digital currencies that could become used in Canada.
“This could compromise the role of an official, centrally-issued currency, the Canadian dollar, in our economy and pose a risk to the stability of our financial system,” says the bank.
“A digital Canadian dollar would ensure Canadians always have an official, safe, and stable digital payment option issued by Canada’s central bank.”
(11) comments
Digital dollar slavery, brought to you by Trudeau and the WEF.
Save n secure & digital doesn't belong in the same sentence. The answer is a hard NO!!
Once on a CBDC, nothing prevents the gov't from cancelling paper currency. You will simply be "incentivized" to hand in you paper dollars by X date to bank X. If you fail to take the incentive your paper dollars expire worthless. That will eliminate cash as a means of an anonymous transaction and create ultra-efficient tax collection systems.
Shortly thereafter CBDCs will be used to engineer/incentive behaviors... 15 minute city radius, implement UBI, social credit scores, monitor/control your carbon footprint. And it can all happen very quickly under a NATIONAL ENERGENCY scenario.
Now you know why there is a duopoly on cell phone OSs (iOS and Android). Same for other key industries whether be it a oligopoly, duopoly and monopoly. It's a lot easier for the gov't to "incentive" these industries.
We have debit, credit, e-transfer, wire transfer, cheque and cash, there is no logical reason to implement any digital currency. The only reason they want to do that is to have full control over where, what, when.
When the BoC says it's up to parliament and the fed. government then you know exactly what's coming down the pipe.
For me its this simple, Digital currencies exist only with electricity, no power no pay. If there is an internet or software hack, you have no access to buying anything, If an EMP or someother electrical surge occurs(and these have already) computers go down. Basically, cash and precious items are physical, tradeable and make me feel private and in control somewhat of part of my life. My mom always said, stock 3 months of cash away to ensure you have a buffer to get by while you plan or wait when something goes wrong.
NO to digital money. Just another government control in disguise.
NO!
Not unless we can have digital government, that is. I know how to pray for a power failure.
Oh, like voluntary vaccinations were absolutely not needed for employment or travel, etc? Cash and barter for me thanks.
Stuff your digital dollar...clear enough..
Not a chance!!!!
Digital dollar wouldnt replace cash they say? Phew, sigh of relief, i thought i was watching too many conspiracies
