Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich

 Courtesy Public Order Emergency Commission/YouTube

After being moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate the more than 60 people attending the trial, the proceedings of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber began Tuesday morning.

Chris Barber

Chris Barber

The Ontario Court of Justice trial will examine charges against Lich and Barber’s of mischief, intimidation, obstructing a police officer and counselling others to commit the same offences. It is a judge-alone trial, meaning there will be no jury. The court decided not to provide a video link of the proceedings.

Tags

Jen Hodgson

Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As.

(7) comments

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Regardless of anyone’s opinion on the Convoy, or protesting in general, we should all be very concerned about our court’s unwillingness to rule with any respect to personal freedoms.

We are subjects in this country, with a few privileges that can be revoked with next to no reason. I’m sad for this country. What happened?

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Hey WSOnline! Did anyone investigate the judge to see when and how much her last contribution was to the Liberal Party of Canada?

Was it one month or one year before her appointment by the Liberal government?

free the west
free the west

Great Show Trial we have here. Put your political prisoners on trial. Claim is it to save our valued democracy. The Libranos have no shame.

Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

Great work, Jen! It seems like they are already trying to recast this time just like the Dems did about Jan 6 south of the border. They'll try to cast the "Hold the line" phrase as saying this was a militant group, blah blah.

guest1019
guest1019

1-0 for the good guys? It may make no difference in such a corrupted judicial system.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Think of the unbelievable contrast between the shining light of beauty, integrity and honour that is Tamara Lich compared to the vile demonic psychopathic imbecile that is Trudeau

It’s like comparing the Dali Lama to Paul Bernardo

eldon628
eldon628

What a rigged sham of a trial. We can see where this is going. It is absolutely disgusting the direction the authorities in this country are going.

