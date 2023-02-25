Willow Reichelt

Willow Reichelt 

A BC citizen group championing decency in school materials is now calling for the removal of the chair of the Chilliwack school board.

In early February, Action4Canada (A4C) served trustees and the superintendent a Notice of Liability (NOL). The NOL said they were liable for any harm to students that resulted from the pro-transgender SOGI 123 resource and any criminal code violations associated with what A4C called “pornographic books.”

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(5) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Action4Canada is doing Gods work to help save Canada from demonic forces and pedophillia

God Bless the heroes at Action4Canada

If you’re not a member please join NOW

Left Coast
Left Coast

Sexualizing Elementary School Students is quite insane . . .

if a guy in a raincoat was showing these books to children in a Park . . . he would likely be arrested for Grooming Children & labelled a Pedo.

Biology tells us there are only 2 Genders . . . obvious at Birth . . . anyone who thinks they are something else needs a Psychiatrist.

It seems Feelings & Emotions have replaced Science & Reason in Chilliwack Schools.

Can'tfixstupid
Can'tfixstupid

rcmp, the total joke of kanada, an absolute failure of an organization, who can believe anything they state as being legal or illegal?

Sad to say but this group that is standing up to protect children won’t have any luck in the totally woke and corrupt courts either.

guest310
guest310

When I was a teen 2 contentious books

Catcher in the Rye,,Too Kill a MockingBird.

If we wanted to see Nudies had to go to the drug store, sneak peak at Playboy.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

And National Geographic

