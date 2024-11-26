BC Cons call on Canada to secure border to prevent Trump tariffs

The BC Conservatives have called on Canada to secure the border to prevent the implementation of hefty tariffs by the United States.President-elect Donald Trump threatened America's neighbours to the north and south with tariffs of 25% on "all products" unless action is taken to stem the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants.."President Donald J. Trump is threatening tariffs unless Canada secures our border to stop killer drugs & illegal immigrants from entering USA through Canada," BC Conservative leader John Rustad wrote in a post on X. "Those are his demands. It's time to stop the drugs, secure our southern border, and win the trade negotiations."His comments echoed those of BC Premier David Eby, who called on Ottawa to "respond with strength" and vowed to "never stop fighting for British Columbian families.".Trump first unveiled his plan in a post on Truth Social."As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before," he wrote. "Right now a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border."Trump explained that, "on January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.""This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!" he added. "Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded to the threat, announcing a meeting with all premiers to discuss potential solutions and find a path forward.