British Columbia, which is already known for BC Bud, is providing a one-time grant of $2.3 million to its Indigenous Cannabis Business Fund (ICBF) to allow indigenous groups to participate in its regulated regulated cannabis industry.

The money will be provided to the New Relationship Trust, which is responsible for administering the program, to increase the number of indigenous businesses that could receive support through the fund, the province said in a release. The new, one-time funding is in addition to the original joint contribution of as much as $7.5 million by the province and the federal government over three years.

