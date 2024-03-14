BC Mounties recover $150,000 of stolen Lego, toys

That's a lot of Lego to potentially step on.The Richmond BC RCMP Property Crime Unit (PCU) has made a significant breakthrough in combating property theft with the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Steveston, resulting in the seizure of more than 1,000 items believed to be stolen.On February 29, the Richmond RCMP PCU conducted a planned operation that led them to the residence in Steveston. The search yielded a treasure trove of alleged stolen goods valued at more than $150,000, with the majority comprising new toys and fashion apparel..The investigation that culminated in this raid was sparked by tips from vigilant members of the public who noticed suspicious advertisements for stolen items on popular online marketplace listings.Sgt. Russel Yugai, the NCO In-Charge of Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Support Section, expressed gratitude to community members who aided in the investigation, particularly those within Lego and Jellycat enthusiast circles who adhere to ethical and lawful standards."This investigation sheds light on some dark corners of the retail theft sector — including the popularity and the resale value of such items and where such items end up," Yugai said..He said property crime, including retail theft, remains a top priority for the Richmond Detachment.A 46-year-old man from Richmond was arrested in connection with the seized items and subsequently released on a police undertaking with conditions.In light of this operation, RCMP has urged the public to exercise caution and follow safer buying and selling practices, providing resources for those engaging in online transactions. They also highlighted the availability of a Safe Exchange Zone to facilitate safer exchanges of goods purchased online.