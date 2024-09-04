BC NDP housing minister holds housing press conference in front of multi-millon dollar designer house

BC NDP Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon introduced "standardized" housing blueprints to the public during a press conference in front of a multi-million dollar designer home in Vancouver.He claimed the savings accrued by the home builder would eventually trickle down to the buyer, though he did not say whether the properties would ever actually be affordable for the average family.He explained that the blueprints are supposed make it easier for builders to "build more beautiful homes in their communities, faster than ever before" by reducing the time needed for approval and construction.When pressed by the Western Standard on whether the program will result in lower prices for cash-strapped buyers, given the fact that the NDP's model home in front of which he stood sold for millions, Kahlon deflected, simply stating that living in Vancouver was expensive."The reason why prices are so high in Vancouver is because you have to wait between two and 10 years for a permit to be approved," he added, declaring that those who have land should be able to quickly construct multi-family dwellings and sell them on.Kahlon claimed that if more property owners were approved, supply would increase, and that, "over time we will see more affordable options come through not only in Metro Vancouver but across British Columbia.".During the press conference, the homeowner explained that she and her family had moved to Vancouver from New York and initially lived in an apartment. After having a second son, they needed to move out of their apartment, but the housing market made it difficult to find what they were looking for. Unable to afford a single family home, she contacted her property-developer mother, who built a duplex that suited all her family's needs. .The other half of the duplex was recently listed for $1.9 million, and according to Lee + Pete Vancouver Real Estate Group, is now sold..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.