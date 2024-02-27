BC thieves pilfer priceless hunting trophies

The Fort St. John, BC, RCMP has launched an investigation into a residential break-in after an abandoned property on the 8200 block of 98 St. was broken into, resulting in the loss of cherished hunting trophies and precious items.The incident, which occurred on Friday, February 9, 2024, was reported to the Fort St. John RCMP, prompting immediate response from frontline police officers. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered that the rear door had been forcibly kicked in to gain entry to the property. Among the stolen items were a collection of prized trophies, including 14 mule deer and whitetail antlers, a cinnamon-coloured black bear hide, a gray-coloured wolf hide, a mountain sheep hide, a mountain goat hide and boxes of .22 caliber ammunition.."This collection represents years of trophy hunts and fond memories to the family," said Cons. Chad Neustaeter.The stolen antlers, displayed in a European mount style, hold significant sentimental value to the owners. Some are affixed to metal wall mount stands, while others adorn wood-paneled walls within the residence.The RCMP is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying suspects or locating the stolen property. Any individuals who may have observed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the 8200 block of 98 St. or have information regarding someone attempting to sell or acquire similar items are urged to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or their local detachment.For those who wish to provide information anonymously, Crime Stoppers offers a confidential platform for reporting tips. Witnesses can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.